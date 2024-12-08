Risqué Outfits We Can't Believe Eva Mendes Wore

For years, Eva Mendes was known for putting her body on display for films and on the red carpet. The "Hitch" star was unafraid to flaunt her figure but realized it could be a tricky proposition. "I love my curves and I embrace them, but I have to walk a fine line," she told Marie Claire in July 2009. "If your body's a certain way, then things can go distasteful in a second," Mendes said, noting that sometimes even conservative dresses could accidentally bring out her sex appeal.

That interview was in the heyday of Mendes' acting career when she was a mainstay at high-profile events. As time went on, Mendes limited her public appearances and instead focused on her family and non-acting projects. One of those was her successful fashion line, New York & Company, which helped spike Mendes' net worth. In a promotional post on her Instagram in March 2020, the "Fast Five" actor posed in clothing from the brand and received compliments from fans, but she wanted to be clear that the pic had been doctored and did not truly represent how she looked. Mendes promoted another of her projects, this time a children's book titled "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," in September. Once again, she took to Instagram, where she wore an orange blazer with a matching double-slit skirt that showed off her legs. She also sported a tight-fitting top under the blazer, which was fairly risqué for a post promoting a children's book.

After stepping away from acting to focus on those projects, Mendes began avoiding red carpet events with her husband, Ryan Gosling. Prior to that, she had shown off some scintillating looks at high-profile events.