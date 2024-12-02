Josh Allen's Ex Makes Cryptic Post After His Viral Proposal To Hailee Steinfeld

That's right — Brittany Williams and Josh Allen's relationship goes way back. As Williams noted on the "Martinis + Bikinis" podcast in February 2024, the two of them dated "on and off" for close to a decade. This a pretty substantial amount of time — even if they occasionally took breaks. It's even more substantial when you factor in all the time they knew each other before they officially started dating; they've been in each other's lives since childhood.

Despite all of this, though, Williams is apparently doing just fine. After confessing that adjusting to the single life wasn't the easiest thing for her at first, she gushed about how she's been having the time of her life in New York City's dating scene. "It's so entertaining. It makes you realize everything that you want, and it makes you not settle for anything other than that," she said.

Taking that sentiment into consideration, it's definitely fair to give Williams the benefit of the doubt and believe her when she says that her account was hacked. Yes, the timing of everything is pretty conspicuous; it would be pretty easy to use the "I got hacked" excuse after suffering a temporary lapse in judgment. However, it already seemed like she'd moved on way back in February, so it's unlikely that she'd fall back into the emotional heartbreak stage months later — even after being shocked by a surprise engagement announcement. Plus, her heartless CTE comments would be pretty out of character considering how far back her history with Allen goes. However she may be feeling at the moment, we wish her the best — just the same as we wish the best for Allen and Steinfeld.