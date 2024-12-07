An Ex Mar-A-Lago Staffer Spilled What It's Really Like To Work For The Trumps

In a no-holds-barred op-ed, former employee Ashleigh Sasson spilled what it was really like working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago from 2016 to 2018. After being approached by a chef from Mar-a-Lago, Sasson applied in early 2016. This proved beneficial, and according to Sasson, she worked many positions — from reception to valet. Ultimately, she landed a consistent bartending and serving role at the Mar-a-Lago Beach Club. Sasson describes the Beach Club as a fast-paced oceanside environment where she made good money, writing for Newsweek that she "could easily go home with around $150 cash" each shift. Curiously, this is actually lower than the $200 average a bartender in Florida makes — at least, according to Binwise.

While working at the Beach Club, Sasson says she got to meet "all the Trumps." She said that she "found the former president Donald Trump to be very professional, always smiling, kind, and generous." However, she claims her time around Donald Trump was short-lived as "after he got elected in November it was completely different; he wasn't really allowed to come to The Beach Club anymore as president." This is an interesting thing to allege, as there is ample proof Trump often visited Mar-a-Lago during his presidency, ultimately costing taxpayers millions of dollars by doing so. However, Sasson did directly interact with the Trump children — and catering to their extended family became a significant part of her job description.