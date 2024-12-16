The Awkward Start To JD Vance And Wife Usha's College Romance

Love at first sight can be awkward, but JD Vance managed to make it work for him. Vance first met his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, in 2013 when they were both students at Yale Law School. There, his professor, Amy Chua, told NBC News about their first meeting, saying, "He describes it as a lightning bolt. And I saw that. I mean, I've never seen anybody so starstruck. It was love at first sight." But while Vance may have been seeing stars, Chua pointed out one of the many weird things about the couple, saying that the pairing of the two was "extremely unlikely," calling Vance and Usha "almost opposites in personality."

While the two may have met at opposite ends of the spectrum, they discovered their compatibility while working on an assigned brief together. To get it done, Usha would set up the times that they would meet and was impressed by Vance's punctuality, recalling in the same interview, "I liked how that, you know, he was very diligent. He would show up for these like 9 a.m. appointments that I set for us." Vance repaid the compliment, saying, "The thing that I remember most about Usha is just how completely forward and comfortable with herself she was." As for whether the now very conservative Vance ever had politics come between them while in college, a friend of theirs told USA Today that while Vance was "identifiably conservative," Usha did not often express strong opinions on her political viewpoints at the time.