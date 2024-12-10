For more than 40 years, TV personality Vanna White has held what is arguably the cushiest job in show business: turning over letters as contestants solve the Hangman-style word puzzles on "Wheel of Fortune." Being a part of one of television's most-watched and enduringly popular game shows has not only come to define her career it has made her one of the most beloved personalities on television. Part of an on-air team alongside Pat Sajak (until his retirement in 2024), White remained with the show after his exit. Her 2023 contract renegotiation resulted in a new deal that ensured she'll turn letters through to the 2025-2026 season, now teamed with new "Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest.

From the outside looking in, it would seem that this attractive, successful star has it all. Yet peeling back the curtain for a closer look reveals her life hasn't necessarily been as sunny as fans may have believed. In fact, the wide smile that greets "Wheel of Fortune" viewers conceals the reality that she's faced some dark and truly heartbreaking moments of her life.

Whatever's come her way, though, White has managed to overcome each obstacle. "Today I am happy just the way things are," she revealed in an interview with Closer, while a friend told the magazine that she's a lot more resilient than viewers probably realize. "Vanna is a fighter and she's emotionally stronger than she might appear to the public," the source added. To find out more about that particular aspect of her life, read on to discover some tragic details about Vanna White.