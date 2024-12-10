The Saddest Things To Come Out About Knox And Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
When it comes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's youngest two kids, they tend to stay out of the spotlight for the most part. However, every once in a while, we do learn something about Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt — and some of it has been downright heartbreaking.
Some may remember that in November 2023, the downfall of Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt's relationship became incredibly public. This, after screenshots of the latter's brutal Father's Day open letter to his estranged dad went viral. Part of what Pax had written in an Instagram Story alluded to Knox and Vivienne's dynamic with Pitt ... and it certainly didn't paint a pretty picture. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he wrote (via Daily Mail). Of course, Knox and Vivienne make up the youngest two of those four, with Shiloh and Zahara Jolie the older two (both of whom have removed Pitt from their surname).
At least at the time of this writing, neither Knox nor Vivienne nor their older siblings have confirmed or denied their eldest brother's claims, though we're also not expecting them to do a tell-all any time soon. After all, in an interview with "GMA," their mother pointed out that they preferred to keep their private lives close to their chests. "None of my children want to be in front of the camera ... They're quite private," Jolie shared, pointing out that it made sense, given how much attention they've received from the very start of their lives. Even so, there have been some signs that may suggest there's at least some truth to Pax's comments.
Vivienne may have removed the Pitt from her last name
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's two youngest kids might not want to speak out about their relationship with their dad, but some of them have sent a clear message that their relationship with him is done. Case in point: following in the footsteps of her two older sisters, it seems as though Vivienne Jolie-Pitt dropped her dad's last name. This, after she worked alongside her mom on the Broadway run of "The Outsiders," and was billed as just Vivienne Jolie. Unsurprisingly, the omission caused a ton of speculation — though staying true to form, neither Vivienne nor her mother have commented on the matter publicly.
As for Knox, it's not clear if he has dropped the latter half of his double-barrel surname, or if he even plans to. However, if and when he does, we're of the mind that he won't be sharing the ins and outs of his decision for all the world to hear, either.
Of course, there's a good chance that Knox and Vivienne's lives are filled with a ton of joy, too. After all, their mother has made it clear on a number of occasions that she loves nothing more than being a mom, going so far as telling "GMA," "You can take everything else away from me ... nothing else matters." With that in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if Jolie's youngest children are doing just fine, even if they are estranged from their dad. However, we're also not banking on them saying so if that is the case. Like Jolie said, so much of their early lives was lived out publicly, and if they'd prefer to stay out of the limelight, we get it.