The Saddest Things To Come Out About Knox And Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

When it comes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's youngest two kids, they tend to stay out of the spotlight for the most part. However, every once in a while, we do learn something about Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt — and some of it has been downright heartbreaking.

Some may remember that in November 2023, the downfall of Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt's relationship became incredibly public. This, after screenshots of the latter's brutal Father's Day open letter to his estranged dad went viral. Part of what Pax had written in an Instagram Story alluded to Knox and Vivienne's dynamic with Pitt ... and it certainly didn't paint a pretty picture. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he wrote (via Daily Mail). Of course, Knox and Vivienne make up the youngest two of those four, with Shiloh and Zahara Jolie the older two (both of whom have removed Pitt from their surname).

At least at the time of this writing, neither Knox nor Vivienne nor their older siblings have confirmed or denied their eldest brother's claims, though we're also not expecting them to do a tell-all any time soon. After all, in an interview with "GMA," their mother pointed out that they preferred to keep their private lives close to their chests. "None of my children want to be in front of the camera ... They're quite private," Jolie shared, pointing out that it made sense, given how much attention they've received from the very start of their lives. Even so, there have been some signs that may suggest there's at least some truth to Pax's comments.