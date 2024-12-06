What Happens If Queen Camilla Dies Before King Charles, Explained

It is no secret that the royal family has been struggling with a battering wave of illnesses before and throughout 2024. With King Charles's cancer diagnosis followed by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealing she also had cancer, and Queen Camilla struggling with ongoing health issues, it seems the royals can't seem to shake the cloud of sickness hovering above. Now that Middleton has turned a corner on her health journey and slowly begun to return to her royal duties, the focus is now fixated on King Charles and Queen Camilla. For his part, King Charles seems determined to fulfill his duties, chin up and clear-eyed, but that hasn't stopped people from wondering what would happen if King Charles died before Queen Camilla.

Now that Queen Camilla is battling an ongoing chest infection, the public has switched courses. The royal family is notorious for concealing any illness to continue to present a strong front. With Queen Camilla continuing to only make it to a chosen few of her usual duties, it has started casual wonderings as to what would happen should she pass away before King Charles. What would happen to her duties? Would anyone else take over her title? Well, it turns out not much would change. Here's what we know about the nitty-gritty details.