New Video Of Barron Trump Talking On Election Night Is Causing A Stir

Every little media tidbit of President-elect Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, seems to send his fans into a tizzy, and one particular new clip has them going wild over an aspect of the 18-year-old they've never heard before. It's definitely one of Barron's most-talked about moments of 2024.

In a 17-second clip from the upcoming second season of the Tucker Carlson-produced X documentary series "Art of the Surge," which has followed Donald's 2024 presidential election campaign, Barron can be seen on election night, when his height stole his dad's spotlight, talking with Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White and a few others. The thing that made some viewers really lose it? You can briefly hear Barron talk just as the clip starts. He says to someone just offscreen, "Hello, how are you? Nice to see you."

NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump. Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b78HZa4ucV — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024

Those few, polite words elicited lots of responses on X, formerly Twitter. One user wrote, "Omg Barrons voice sounds like his dad." And another commented, "This might be the first time we have EVER heard Barron speak. Historic clip!!!" But was this really the first time we've heard Barron speak in public? Well, only kind of.