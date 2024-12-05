New Video Of Barron Trump Talking On Election Night Is Causing A Stir
Every little media tidbit of President-elect Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, seems to send his fans into a tizzy, and one particular new clip has them going wild over an aspect of the 18-year-old they've never heard before. It's definitely one of Barron's most-talked about moments of 2024.
In a 17-second clip from the upcoming second season of the Tucker Carlson-produced X documentary series "Art of the Surge," which has followed Donald's 2024 presidential election campaign, Barron can be seen on election night, when his height stole his dad's spotlight, talking with Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White and a few others. The thing that made some viewers really lose it? You can briefly hear Barron talk just as the clip starts. He says to someone just offscreen, "Hello, how are you? Nice to see you."
NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump.
Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge.
Coming soon.
— Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024
Those few, polite words elicited lots of responses on X, formerly Twitter. One user wrote, "Omg Barrons voice sounds like his dad." And another commented, "This might be the first time we have EVER heard Barron speak. Historic clip!!!" But was this really the first time we've heard Barron speak in public? Well, only kind of.
Barron was chattier as a child
Technically, no, that "Art of the Surge" clip is not the first time we've heard Barron Trump talk. There were plenty of occasions when he was a child when he spoke on TV, and back then, he sounded a lot more like his mom, Melania Trump, than his dad. A clip of him on "Larry King Live" from 2010, when he was 4 years old, even proves he had a bit of an accent resembling his mom's native Slovenian. You can really hear it when he says, "I like my suitcase!" and asks if he has to go to school.
In another recently unearthed "Entertainment Tonight" clip from the year before, an almost-3-year-old Barron shared some musical aspirations, exclaiming, "I like to play drums!"
What the commenters on the "Art of the Surge" clip do seem to have right is that this is a very rare instance of the public hearing Barron's speaking voice in recent years. While he attended some occasional events during Donald's first term in office as president, he did so silently. And until the 2024 campaign, he was almost totally absent from the public eye since his dad left office in 2021. Unlike his siblings or his 17-year-old niece, Kai Trump, Barron didn't speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Nor did he give any remarks at any of his dad's rallies during the campaign. Fans did get to briefly hear Barron speak in video footage filmed during a 2024 Easter brunch event at Mar-a-Lago, but it was difficult to hear him over the noisy crowd in the background.
Barron leaves them wanting more
Though he didn't hit the campaign trail with his dad, numerous reports have dug into Barron Trump's involvement during election season. ABC News referred to him as his father's "unofficial podcast adviser," encouraging Donald Trump to secure spots on the podcasts of Adin Ross, Theo Von, and quite a few others.
There's an old adage in entertainment to "leave them wanting more," and whether intentional or not, Barron has been doing that for years now. Small glimpses of him walking to and from Marine One with his parents or at events at Mar-a-Lago have created a sort of air of mystery around the president-elect's only child with Melania Trump. Donald sort of summed it all up in the "Art of the Surge" clip, noting, "I gave him a shoutout last night, the place went [crazy]. 'Barron! Barron!'"
By largely keeping himself out of the spotlight and only appearing every once in a while, looking seemingly a few inches taller every time, Barron has created a truly rabid fanbase that eats up his every move. The smallest clips, like the one where Barron can be seen sitting next to his dad and Elon Musk dancing at Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, generate hundreds, if not thousands, of comments, many of them speculating about Barron's future. It's unclear whether Barron will follow his dad into business, reality TV, or politics, but one thing has become clear: There's a large group of people who will follow him into whatever he does.