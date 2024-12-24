Anne Hathaway's Outrageously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Most Hollywood actors have to take on a ton of minor roles before finding a life-changing acting gig. In fact, some of our favorite stars didn't get famous until they were much older. Once in a blue moon, though, an actor who lands their breakout role on their first try steps into the scene. That's exactly what happened when Anne Hathaway, herself only a teen, starred as teenager Mia Thermopolis, the princess of Genovia, in the 2001 release "The Princess Diaries." Filmed on a reported $26 million budget, the flick grossed $165 million worldwide. The film's success paved the way for Hathaway to earn huge paychecks.
Hathaway was said to be one of the most bankable actors in 2010, with a return on investment of $64 for every dollar Hollywood studios paid her. She made it to the list of the world's highest-earning actors in 2015 after raking in a supposed $12 million in revenue, and was reportedly offered $15 million for the leading role in "Barbie" before Margot Robbie took over.
Just as she commands big bucks as an A-list actor, Hathaway is not shy when it comes to spending her money. From a cozy home that's fit for a princess to shoes and jewelry that cost an arm and a leg to a knack for traveling to European destinations, keep reading for details on the lavish lifestyle Hathaway has created for herself.
Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have a luxurious home
Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, own a cozy California country home whose furnishings were inspired by two celebrities with famously well-trained eyes: fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and renowned director Wes Anderson. The 3500-square-foot residence features wooden walls and a cottage-inspired outdoor look. It boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and has sprinkles of rustic decor that is the brainchild of interior designer Pamela Shamshiri. Hathaway told Architectural Digest of the first time she saw her future home, "It was the ideal combination of romance and great design. Our initial instinct was that this was going to be a very important place in our lives. I could really see raising a family here."
Through the years, Hathaway has reportedly bought and sold other swanky properties. In 2014, the "Love & Other Drugs" actor made a $150,000 profit after selling her roughly $4 million two-bedroom Brooklyn loft she'd owned for a few months (a loft she'd primarily used as her closet). Two years later, Hathaway reportedly spent $2.55 million on a 1200-square-foot, two-bedroom Manhattan penthouse, and eventually placed it on the market in 2020 for an asking price of $3.4 million. In 2018, Hathaway and Shulman suffered a $90,000 loss when they sold a 4600-square-foot Connecticut home that they'd owned since 2017.
Her killer red carpet looks are from top fashion brands
Anne Hathaway has often donned breathtaking dresses on the red carpet, most of which are made by elite fashion brands. At the 2023 CFDA Awards, Hathaway looked stunning in a long-length denim number from Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 2024 collection, and at the February 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, she was dressed in an off-white sequin Valentino two-piece set with pockets.
When Hathaway attended the New York City premiere of the Michael Showalter-directed 2024 film "The Idea of You," in which she plays the role of Solène Marchand, she wore an elegant red Versace dress with a long slit. Hathaway has worn numerous Versace pieces throughout her career, and she was named the face of the brand's Icons campaign in April 2023.
Fans who question the Donatella Versace-led brand's allure over Hathaway don't have to look far for an answer, since she told Vogue, "When I wear Versace, it brings out a quality in me that I don't even see clearly; It's just something that feels enhanced by the design and the attention for detail. It's how I would describe Donatella: A Versace woman is fierce, smart, sweet, powerful, and doesn't take things for granted."
Her favorite travel destination is Rome
Anne Hathaway is no stranger to traveling — due to the nature of her work, the actor has made many trips overseas. In 2008, Hathaway visited London to market the People's Choice Award-nominated "Get Smart." Similarly, after the release of the 2014 movie "Interstellar," Hathaway, who played the role of Amelia Brand, traveled to Shanghai, China, alongside her co-star Matthew McConaughey and director Christopher Nolan.
Hathaway not only travels for work, but she tours the globe for leisure as well. In 2018, the actor and her family were supposedly spotted lounging by the poolside during a Soho Beach House, Miami, getaway. Six years later, Hathaway shared a series of dreamy pictures and videos from her time in Greece on Instagram and captioned her post with sunny emojis.
In 2022, Hathaway was pictured attending church while she was on vacation with her family in Rome, Italy. The European country, as it turns out, is her go-to travel destination. "I love going to Rome," Hathaway excitedly revealed in a conversation with Vogue. "As soon as I land, I just feel joy. Any stress that I have or any worries or anything I have that's just been racing around my mind, I just look at the history of the place that you live with while you're there, and I just go, 'Oh, why am I sweating anything?'"
Anne Hathaway often wears costly shoes
Anne Hathaway is often photographed in a range of eye-catching luxury shoes. In January 2015, the actor was spotted walking to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" studios in a little black dress that she paired with red-bottomed Christian Louboutin stilettos. As of 2024, similar Christian Louboutin pumps, dubbed Iriza, retail at $795.
In September, 2023, Hathaway showed up to a Clooney Foundation event in a recreated look from the Versace spring/summer 2024 collection, featuring silver Gianni Ribbon pumps. The Gianni Ribbons are sold in different designs, including blocks, sandals, and mules, and are in the $800 to $830 price range as of November 2024.
Hathaway's shoe choices are versatile, and she hasn't confined her style to high heels. In June 2024, the "Rachel Getting Married" actor was pictured wearing Alaïa's fishnet ballet flats while running errands. The shoe's simple design may create the illusion that it's cheap, but its retail price is set at $890.
She's been spotted with super expensive designer bags
Anne Hathaway has worn several looks over the years. Though Hathaway has worn some inappropriate outfits before, she's never one to shy away from the fun and fashionable, and she often accessorizes her outfits with posh bags from well-known brands. In November 2023, the actor was seen carrying a black Hermès Birkin bag with a unique twist; it had a patterned Hermès scarf that covered the handle and was customized with a white and brown leather pegasus. Hathaway was spotted with the same bag as she ran errands in June 2024, and she styled it with a bright red and purple scarf.
In October 2024, Hathaway attended the New York City premiere of the Ali Abbasi-directed Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice." Hathaway's fashion choice for the day included a newly-released Versace shoulder bag: the red Kleio quilted piece with golden straps, which is priced at $2,031.
Hathaway's choice of bags is not always limited to ones that are large and spacious. At the 2013 British Academy Film Awards, where she won an award for the best supporting actress for playing Fantine in "Les Misérables," the actor accessorized her floor-length dress with golden jewelry and a clutch by English fashion designer Anya Hindmarch.
Anne Hathaway's preferred beauty and skincare products don't come cheap
In a September 2024 post on TikTok, Anne Hathaway hopped onto the "What's in my bag?" trend and shared some of her favorite products with her fans. The glimpse into her life showed Hathaway's love for well-made products. First, Hathaway pulled out an anti-nausea smelling salt which she said was useful, "because you never know when you or someone else will be in tight quarters someplace and somebody just gets overwhelmed."
Next, the actor removed several bandaids and an antibiotic ointment from her bag, before trying out a chic pair of sunglasses. She proceeded to give her followers a short pep talk on the 2024 election, after which she revealed that her bag had two $105 Shiseido face masks and deodorant. Hathaway previously expressed how often she uses masks in her conversation with Vogue, saying, "I also really love face sheets and eye patches ... the whole thing. I am the type who does it on a plane. Absolutely. I've scared many a flight attendant."
The "What's in my bag?" vid further revealed that Hathaway had a $30 Actinica sun protection lotion, a $51 Terry Baume de Rose lip balm, and a $92 red Westman Atelier matte lipstick, which she applied as she told her audience, "I needed a red lip today." Other items in Hathaway's bag included a Tarte Opening Act lash primer, a Jillian Dempsey FLYK Trick mascara, and a Chanel Intense eye pencil, all of which fall in the high-end price range.
She hires the services of personal trainers
Over the years, Anne Hathaway has worked with several trainers to prepare for her movie roles. For the miniseries "WeCrashed," featuring Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann, Hathaway sought the services of personal trainer Don Saladino and yoga instructor Nikki Baksh. Saladino has different products for a wide range of clients, including a nine-week virtual program that costs $99. Baksh, on the other hand, charges up to $250 for a 60-minute yoga session.
Fitness trainer Ramona Braganza helped Hathaway get in shape for the movies "Get Smart" and "Rachel Getting Married." At a past interview with Women's Health, Braganza revealed details of Hathaway's fitness regimen, which included a morning routine, the incorporation of music, and rest days for balance. "When we trained for Anne's two films, we made sure she took at least one day a week off for recovery," Braganza shared. Per her website, Braganza has different personal training packages of up to $2,500 for 10 sessions.
Hathaway has also worked with trainer Monique Eastwood, whose long list of clients includes Hathaway's "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star (and friend) Emily Blunt. Eastwood shared a selfie of herself and Hathaway on Instagram in December 2023 with the caption, "It was so lovely to get to teach @annehathaway in person today! I have been teaching Annie consistently for just under two years now, but mostly online ! I love her commitment to her training! She is so much stronger and more connected to her body."
The actor has been spotted in posh cars
Anne Hathaway's taste in cars is exquisite — and well-documented since she's been pictured in several luxury vehicles. In February 2011, Hathaway was photographed driving an Audi A5 which reportedly belonged to her hubby Adam Shulman. The car was previously involved in a light crash with a bicycle in December 2009, when they had a slight collision with a photographer who'd been following the couple.
The Audi A5 car model speaks to an opulent lifestyle, and its price as of 2024 ranges from $49,495 to $65,795. Hathaway appears to have a love for the Audi brand because she was spotted in an Audi R8 in May 2012. The car, which was reportedly brand new back then, has a 2024 price tag of between $111,300 and $211,500, but its production has since ceased.
Other cars in Hathaway's collection include an electric BMW i3 that the actor and her husband, Shulman, were seen driving in December 2013. It was quite a rare sighting since the car, whose price was a hefty $41,350 at the time, had not been launched in the American market just yet. Hathaway was also pictured driving to the gym in a Porsche 911 Carrera S in October 2014. The Porsche 911 Carrera S, whose production began in 1995, is the epitome of luxury, with a 2024 price tag of $132,950.
She wore a custom Valentino gown on her wedding day
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman first met at the Palm Springs Film Festival in April 2008, and a little over three years later, Shulman asked for her hand in marriage. Shulman's ring of choice was a six-carat emerald and diamond band that was partly created by Kwiat jewelers and said to have cost a figure in the neighborhood of $150,000.
Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in a low-key wedding in California in October 2012, during which she dazzled in a custom all-white Valentino dress, featuring a long veil and beautiful embroidered lace. Valentino wedding gowns are not so uncommon in celebrity circles. In the past, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Elizabeth Taylor have worn personalized designs on their big day.
Hathaway and the Italian designer have an endearing relationship that extends beyond work. In an interview with E! News, Valentino Garavani gushed over Hathaway, saying, "She's a very good friend of mine. She's like my daughter! She's sensational. She's fantastic ... She deserves what she has in this life. [That] means, she's already a great star. But she's going to be a great, great, great, great thousand times great star. She has all the qualities."
Anne Hathaway worked with a nutrition coach
Anne Hathaway played the role of Catwoman (Selina Kyle) in the Christopher Nolan-directed film "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. To get ready for the acting gig, Hathaway worked with nutritional coach Jackie Keller, who put her on an anti-inflammatory diet. Keller told Shape that Hathaway had carefully-selected vegan-inspired choices, including leafy greens, avocados, brown rice, and vegetarian chicken, in addition to daily dessert treats. The 1,500 to 1,800-calorie program from the NutriFit founder came at an added cost since Keller's Mighty Bars had to be sent to Hathaway, who was working abroad. Per her website, Keller's nutrition coaching services come at a cost of up to $1,695 for 12 sessions.
Hathaway's relationship with the vegan practice has fluctuated. She had a vegan lifestyle and later called it quits when filming "Interstellar," as she told Harper's Bazaar. "I just didn't feel good or healthy ... not strong," Hathaway said, also adding that she felt more lively after having fish on the set of the film. Still, the actor found herself partaking in a raw vegan diet when filming "WeCrashed." In a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that it wasn't intentional. "I didn't commit to it [veganism], I just found myself there by the end [of filming]," Hathaway shared. "I love it, I mean ... till I don't."
She has a fine taste in jewelry and timepieces
In the film "The Idea of You," Anne Hathaway's character, Solène Marchand, wears a TAG Heuer Carrera timepiece, which is significant in her love story with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine); the couple takes turns wearing the watch depending on whether they are going through a rough patch. Most similar TAG Heuer Carrera watches are expensive — prices start at $3,200 — and so are other watches Hathaway has been spotted with in real life.
In May 2018, Hathaway shared a picture of herself eating cream puffs on Instagram with the caption, "#SandraBullock, you're even more delicious than the cream puffs you sent over #oceans8." Avid watch enthusiasts noticed that Hathaway was wearing a golden Panthère de Cartier watch, whose 2024 retail price ranges from $36,821 to $42,053. Similarly, Hathaway wore a stainless steel Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch in an October 2022 interview and paired it with a matching bracelet. The serpentine watch was priced at $6,300 at the time, and its price has since gone up to $11,433 as of November 2024.
Hathaway was named a Bulgari brand ambassador in May 2022, and she's not only modeled the luxury brand's watches, but also rocked their jewelry. Other jewelry brands Hathaway has been photographed in include Messika and Tiffany, whose $10-million-dollar necklace she wore to the 2011 Academy Awards.
She gives back through philanthropic ventures
Anne Hathaway's life may be flashy, but the "Les Misérables" actor has often lent her voice and resources to philanthropic causes. In December 2008, Anne and fellow actors Jessica Alba, Ben Affleck, and Scarlett Johansson participated in a Netflix charity program created in partnership with Feeding America. The actors had their images used in gift boxes by the giant broadcaster in a bid to raise a $5,000-per-person contribution toward the initiative.
In 2016, Anne worked with the Lollipop Theater Network to bring a smile to the faces of children with chronic illnesses. The actor supported the organization's initiative of giving ailing children the ultimate cinema experience, featuring a movie night, a red carpet session, visits from movie stars, and a ton of presents.
Two years later, Anne made an emotional post on Facebook in support of American for Immigrant Justice. To show solidarity with working dads, she narrated the story of her father, Gerald Hathaway,'s impoverished background and his commitment to nurturing her and her brothers' soccer talents while travelling to and from work. Anne further called out the Donald Trump administration's "shocking decision to separate asylum seeking immigrant families" and committed to "making a donation to Americans for Immigrant Justice in my father's name."