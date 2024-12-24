Anne Hathaway's Outrageously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Most Hollywood actors have to take on a ton of minor roles before finding a life-changing acting gig. In fact, some of our favorite stars didn't get famous until they were much older. Once in a blue moon, though, an actor who lands their breakout role on their first try steps into the scene. That's exactly what happened when Anne Hathaway, herself only a teen, starred as teenager Mia Thermopolis, the princess of Genovia, in the 2001 release "The Princess Diaries." Filmed on a reported $26 million budget, the flick grossed $165 million worldwide. The film's success paved the way for Hathaway to earn huge paychecks.

Hathaway was said to be one of the most bankable actors in 2010, with a return on investment of $64 for every dollar Hollywood studios paid her. She made it to the list of the world's highest-earning actors in 2015 after raking in a supposed $12 million in revenue, and was reportedly offered $15 million for the leading role in "Barbie" before Margot Robbie took over.

Just as she commands big bucks as an A-list actor, Hathaway is not shy when it comes to spending her money. From a cozy home that's fit for a princess to shoes and jewelry that cost an arm and a leg to a knack for traveling to European destinations, keep reading for details on the lavish lifestyle Hathaway has created for herself.