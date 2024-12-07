Melania Trump Lets It Slip She's Dragging Her Feet On White House Move With Donald

As Donald Trump prepares to head back into the White House, rumors have been swirling around his wife, Melania Trump, regarding how she will tackle her second round of playing First Lady. Ever since Melania stepped back from the spotlight during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, it's been hard to get a good read on what, exactly, Melania envisions for her return to Washington, DC — or if she planned to return at all. Now that their son, Barron Trump, is attending New York University and living off-campus in Trump Tower, many have wondered if this would give Melania an excuse to bail on the White House. However, in a "Fox & Friends" interview on December 6, Melania divulged that she is, in fact, preparing to return to the Executive Mansion — but she's not excited about it.

First Lady Melania Trump's full interview on Fox & Friends this morning pic.twitter.com/GoYsNF8qcE — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 6, 2024

When Melania was asked if she plans to head to the White House before her husband's January 2025 inauguration to get fully prepared and settled in, her response was very telling. "This time is very different because we already know where we are going. And we have all of the plans from before, so we don't need to go back in [early]," she explained. It appears Melania is doing her best to be a team player, although she is certainly indicating she'd rather drag her feet on the whole thing. Considering she wasn't the most enthusiastic First Lady during her earlier tenure, as well as the rumors around her marriage to Trump, it makes sense that she's not ready to take on all the duties required of the position.