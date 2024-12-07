Melania Trump Lets It Slip She's Dragging Her Feet On White House Move With Donald
As Donald Trump prepares to head back into the White House, rumors have been swirling around his wife, Melania Trump, regarding how she will tackle her second round of playing First Lady. Ever since Melania stepped back from the spotlight during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, it's been hard to get a good read on what, exactly, Melania envisions for her return to Washington, DC — or if she planned to return at all. Now that their son, Barron Trump, is attending New York University and living off-campus in Trump Tower, many have wondered if this would give Melania an excuse to bail on the White House. However, in a "Fox & Friends" interview on December 6, Melania divulged that she is, in fact, preparing to return to the Executive Mansion — but she's not excited about it.
When Melania was asked if she plans to head to the White House before her husband's January 2025 inauguration to get fully prepared and settled in, her response was very telling. "This time is very different because we already know where we are going. And we have all of the plans from before, so we don't need to go back in [early]," she explained. It appears Melania is doing her best to be a team player, although she is certainly indicating she'd rather drag her feet on the whole thing. Considering she wasn't the most enthusiastic First Lady during her earlier tenure, as well as the rumors around her marriage to Trump, it makes sense that she's not ready to take on all the duties required of the position.
Melania Trump is already making new demands for her return to the White House
When Melania Trump first entered the White House, her time there was riddled with mysteries that seemed to suggest that she truly did not want to be there. Considering Melania typically splits her time between Mar-A-Lago and their family's penthouse estate in Trump Tower, it's hard to blame her for not wanting to swap her life of luxury for one full of duties and expectations. This time around, Melania appears to have a better footing for advocating for what she wants.
Already making some diva demands, Melania is acting more sure of herself this time around. A source close to her even dished to the New York Post that "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms." There have also been indications that Mrs. Trump has been aiming for fulfilling her duties on a more "part-time" basis. Now that she is gathering her transition team, hopefully Melania can at least outsource someone to do the jobs she doesn't care for — like decorating for Christmas.