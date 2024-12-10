Megan Fox's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Megan Fox sent the rumor mill into overdrive when she deleted her Instagram account. Some speculated it was prompted by Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest — unlikely, given her social was wiped months before. Still, whatever the reason, Fox was back in business on November 11, 2024 — and she was back in style — offering a peek inside her lavish life by showing off a set of crystal-studded French manicured talons that likely cost more than the average person makes in a month.

Fox's post comprised a photo of her drenched in black oily paint and kneeling while cradling a baby bump and a pic of her holding a positive pregnancy test. It racked up over 4 million likes, proving the actor is still hot news despite her timeout. Meanwhile, the baby news (presumably) proved that Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is as strong as ever. Given their rollercoaster romance and Fox's previous doubts about a future with Kelly, that's something that can never be taken for granted.

One thing that is a given, though, is the couple knows how to cause controversy. Fox and Kelly's 2022 Halloween costumes had X, formerly Twitter, in a tizzy, questioning if they were trolling everybody by dressing up as the OG dysfunctional duo, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. They upped the ante with a video of Kelly snorting white powder off of Fox's chest. Well, they're nothing if not emo-edgy and outrageous. Just one look at Fox's ridiculously lavish lifestyle is enough to convince any doubters.