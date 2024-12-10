Megan Fox's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Megan Fox sent the rumor mill into overdrive when she deleted her Instagram account. Some speculated it was prompted by Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest — unlikely, given her social was wiped months before. Still, whatever the reason, Fox was back in business on November 11, 2024 — and she was back in style — offering a peek inside her lavish life by showing off a set of crystal-studded French manicured talons that likely cost more than the average person makes in a month.
Fox's post comprised a photo of her drenched in black oily paint and kneeling while cradling a baby bump and a pic of her holding a positive pregnancy test. It racked up over 4 million likes, proving the actor is still hot news despite her timeout. Meanwhile, the baby news (presumably) proved that Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is as strong as ever. Given their rollercoaster romance and Fox's previous doubts about a future with Kelly, that's something that can never be taken for granted.
One thing that is a given, though, is the couple knows how to cause controversy. Fox and Kelly's 2022 Halloween costumes had X, formerly Twitter, in a tizzy, questioning if they were trolling everybody by dressing up as the OG dysfunctional duo, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. They upped the ante with a video of Kelly snorting white powder off of Fox's chest. Well, they're nothing if not emo-edgy and outrageous. Just one look at Fox's ridiculously lavish lifestyle is enough to convince any doubters.
Megan's shopping splurges
In November 2024, Megan Fox combined two of her greatest loves: shopping and showing serious skin. The actor hit The Grove in Los Angeles to get her shop on, clad in a baby bump-baring bikini covered by a Camila Coelho transparent maroon dress, matching Ducie Corrin leather coat, and Tony Bianco peep-toe kitten heels.
Given Fox's choice of shopping attire, you could be forgiven for believing she likes to be spotted when out and about. Not so, though, according to Fox. "I think a lot of people are under the impression that I like attention, which is hilarious because I'm so tragically introverted. I wish I loved attention. I would have the best life. I would have so much fun. I have so many opportunities," she told WWD in November 2023. "I could be doing so many things, but instead, I have crippling anxiety, and I never want to leave my house."
Still, when Fox does leave the house, she clearly makes the most of her time outside, showing off the fruits of her luxury shopping sprees, even when half-naked. For instance, Fox's impressive purse collection includes a $32,000 Hermès Birkin, a $4,200 Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy, a $1,195 Jimmy Choo Bon Bon, a $1,700 Chanel Vintage Duffel, and a $2,500 Mugler Spiral Curve bag, among others.
Megan's costly car collection
When it comes to the subject of cars, Megan Fox likes to go big. Well, why have one ludicrously luxurious and incredibly expensive motor when you can have nine? According to The Richest, Fox owns three different Range Rover models: a $110,900 Sport, a $125,000 Sport SVR, and a $220,000 SV Autobiography HSE. Then, there are her three Mercedes-Benz runarounds: a $86,600 CLS 55 AMG, a $145,900 G550 AMG, and a $156,450 G63 AMG. Also included in her collection are a $78,990 BMW X5, a $135,890 Tesla Model X, and last, but most definitely not least, a $210,900 Aston Martin DB11.
For those without a calculator at hand, that makes for a car haul worth a total of $1,270,630. Not too shabby for somebody who claims to know absolutely nothing about cars — despite her time with Bumblebee on the "Transformers" set. According to the actor, she'd rather learn about crystals than catalytic converters.
"I don't know s*** about cars," Fox told InStyle in July 2021. "I'm really into everything metaphysical. I got into, like, shamanic work. I just went to Costa Rica to do this really intense, immersive ayahuasca experience. But crystals are all a part of that. They change your vibration; they change your frequency. They're good for healing your body, for calming your nerves, for just about any you can up with. Any ailment you have, there's a crystal for you."
Megan's luxury getaways
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are big fans of taking their love on the road. And, when they do, they do so in style, natch. In March 2024, they touched down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some much-needed R&R, just one month after enjoying a brief Las Vegas getaway. In April 2023, the couple put split rumors to rest by chillin' together in Hawaii. They were spotted chowing down in the swanky Four Seasons restaurant on the Big Island with Kelly's daughter, Casie.
Greece is another vacation destination favored by the two. In November 2021, Fox and Kelly squeezed in some time to soak up the sun on the picturesque island of Santorini, just before she started filming "The Expendables 4" movie in Thessaloniki.
Earlier in the year, they holidayed in Bora Bora. Fox opened up about the tropical getaway in a GQ couple's quiz video in October 2021. She said they spent a day walking on a gravel road for "an eternity because we ate mushrooms. Those mushrooms were very strong." Fox also revealed they saw a UFO later that night, which could very well be related.
Megan's big bling
It will likely come as no surprise that Machine Gun Kelly didn't hold back when he proposed to Megan Fox in January 2022. He selected a picturesque location under a banyan tree with strategically placed candles and "hidden" cameras all around to capture every moment. Still, it was the stunning $400,000-plus engagement ring that stole the show.
In fitting with their "twin flames" relationship, the ring, which Kelly designed with jeweler Stephen Webster, includes a pear-shaped emerald (Fox's birthstone) entwined with a pear-shaped diamond (his birthstone). Kelly revealed that the stones represent "two halves of the same soul, forming the obscure heart that is our love." They're set on interlocking thorn bands connected by a magnet. "As the stones are attracted to each other they then sit together perfectly in the finger, a detail to be both modern and quite extraordinary," Webster shared on his website.
"He's just a very romantic boy," Fox explained in a video where she talked about the ring. "Just the work that he put into designing my ring, and what he said. I met with the designer, and then the designer spoke back to me what he had told him, why he wanted this ring to be the way it was and the way he described me, and that was very poetic and very romantic and very sweet. He's very thoughtful."
Megan and MGK's multi-million dollar mansion
Megan Fox has had a challenging real estate ride. In 2016, she purchased a 3,300-square-foot home in Malibu from Brad Pitt's manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante, for $3.3 million. This sounds amazing, but it turned out to be far from it. Sadly, the property came with a whole host of problems and unexpected headaches — quite literally.
Fox sued Pett-Dante in 2018, claiming the house's plumbing leaks and mold had caused her "constant stress" and "chronic migraines," as reported by the Daily Mail. The two settled the lawsuit in 2021, and Fox eventually cashed in by offloading the home for $4.5 million in June 2023.
Apparently, all of Fox's housing nightmares are firmly behind her now. While preparing for baby number four, she had reportedly started living large with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly in his $7.5 million mansion inside the Rancho Estates in Encino, California. According to Zillow, the 8,689-square-foot, seven-bed, nine-bath property is "outfitted with reclaimed wood siding, vaulted ceilings, exquisite lighting, elegant hardwood floors, marble countertops, and Italian finishes." It has a chef's kitchen, an outside grotto kitchen, a huge pool, and a detached guest house.