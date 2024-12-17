What It Was Really Like To Be Kobe Bryant's Teammate

Considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant was widely respected and loved by his former teammates and colleagues in the NBA. So much so that following his tragic death in January 2020, many celebrities were left devastated. "There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice [sic] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed," former teammate Shaquille O'Neal wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bryant, who spent all of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, left a lasting legacy on his team and the league at large, one of which was his unwavering competitive spirit. By the end of his career, Bryant had popularized the "Mamba mentality," a philosophy reflecting his relentless commitment to success. And as many of his teammates can attest, living up to Bryant's standard was no easy task. "He was harder on himself than anyone else, you know, and so, of course, he's gonna demand the best out of everyone around him," former Lakers player Mark Madsen said of the late icon in an interview with Legends of Sport.

But Bryant's need for perfection was no substitute for teamwork, as he also had a knack for pushing his teammates to be the best. "What you have to do is you have to get them emotionally to want to be better. You have to get them to an emotional space where they wake up every morning driven to be the best version of themselves," Bryant shared when visiting USC. Yet, that is not all there was to having Kobe Bryant as a teammate.