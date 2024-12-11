Caitlin Clark Shows Off Killer Abs In Sexy TIME Athlete Of The Year Photoshoot

During crunch time, there's no player you want on your team more than Caitlin Clark, and now she's shown us her six-pack to prove it. The WNBA superstar was named the 2024 TIME Athlete of the Year, and in a stark black-and-white photoshoot, Clark wears a white sports bra that shows off her killer abs as she dribbles a basketball in wide-legged striped slacks and tennis shoes. The sizzling photo is only the cherry on top of a white-hot year, on and off the court. In her final college season, Clark set the NCAA Division I record for most points ever scored — across men and women. Then, drafted as the number one pick for the Indiana Fever, Clark went on to set the record for most three-pointers made in a rookie season, as well as setting the WNBA record for most assists in both a single game and season. And let's not forget her $28 million endorsement deal with Nike. Her only loss was not being selected to play for Team USA at the Olympics.

Clark's dazzling performance on the court spilled over to her life outside of arenas as well, with her most notably battling none other than Taylor Swift for eyeballs when Clark attended Swift's Eras tour and found fans snapping pictures of her. Clark told Time, "I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite." Clark also found a celebrity athlete ally in NBA royalty, LeBron James, who had high hopes for Clark's first season and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "If you don't rock with Caitlin Clark game you're just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE." Yes King, we agree.