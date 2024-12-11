Joe Burrow's Home Invasion Sparks New Rumors About His Love Life

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow's tragic life story now includes a home invasion — but football fans aren't exactly feeling sorry for him. Instead, details about the scary incident have sparked new rumors about his love life and the special woman he's been secretly spending time with. To recap, on December 9, Burrow joined the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and other NFL pros whose unattended homes have been targeted by thieves while they were on the football field, per WLWT (via TMZ). However, fans aren't really concerned about the what or the why; they're way more interested in the who ... as in ... the woman who called the authorities to the scene amid the break-in.

Well, actually, there were two women: a mother and daughter pair. The first woman, who wasn't on the property, expressed concern for her unnamed daughter during a 911 call. "Someone is trying to break into the house right now," she said, adding, "My daughter is there." She continued, "This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside." Meanwhile, the second woman, who People has identified as model Olivia Ponton, referred to Burrow's house as her own when speaking with authorities. "Someone broke into my house ... It's like completely messed up," she said during the exchange.

And yet, Burrow's fans can only joke about his surprising connection to Ponton.