Joe Burrow's Home Invasion Sparks New Rumors About His Love Life
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow's tragic life story now includes a home invasion — but football fans aren't exactly feeling sorry for him. Instead, details about the scary incident have sparked new rumors about his love life and the special woman he's been secretly spending time with. To recap, on December 9, Burrow joined the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and other NFL pros whose unattended homes have been targeted by thieves while they were on the football field, per WLWT (via TMZ). However, fans aren't really concerned about the what or the why; they're way more interested in the who ... as in ... the woman who called the authorities to the scene amid the break-in.
Well, actually, there were two women: a mother and daughter pair. The first woman, who wasn't on the property, expressed concern for her unnamed daughter during a 911 call. "Someone is trying to break into the house right now," she said, adding, "My daughter is there." She continued, "This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside." Meanwhile, the second woman, who People has identified as model Olivia Ponton, referred to Burrow's house as her own when speaking with authorities. "Someone broke into my house ... It's like completely messed up," she said during the exchange.
And yet, Burrow's fans can only joke about his surprising connection to Ponton.
Fans joke about Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton's connection
Before Joe Burrow's break-in, his relationship with Olivia Ponton was completely private knowledge. But now that fans know they know each other well enough for Burrow to leave her in his house while he's away, they've decided to, well, rattle off a few jokes about the new possible couple. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the NFL Memes account joked about Burrow's lack of security. "Who needs Ring security cameras when you can have a SI model protect your home," they wrote. A second user tweeted, "NBC News referred to Olivia Ponton as Joe Burrow's 'personal assistant' on air tonight. NASTYYYYY work."
A third implied that Burrow might have secretly staged the burglary so that he could soft-launch his connection to Ponton. "@nbcsnl do a skit where Joe burrow hires someone to break into his own home so the world can know about him and Olivia Ponton when she calls the cops for him," they tweeted. Meanwhile, several more fans were stuck on the fact that reports kept citing Ponton as one of Burrow's employees. "Joe Burrow employees models? For what exactly lol," tweeted another fan. "And how can a sports illustrated model be 'employed' by joe burrow...?" wrote one more. Unsurprisingly, this line of questioning led to some pretty indelicate theories about Ponton's line of work.
Still, this was only one side of the discourse.
Olivia Ponton isn't the only Olivia in Joe Burrow's life
Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton are also trending because he was recently in a very public relationship with another Olivia — Olivia Holzmacher, his long-time girlfriend, who he'd been with since 2017. In August 2023, reports of their possible, unconfirmed engagement circulated, leading fans to think they were on their way to enjoying marital bliss and forever together. With that said, their relationship status at present is unknown. If they've broken up, some fans think Burrow should have let the world know that he parted ways with Holzmacher before connecting with Ponton, the new Olivia, if for nothing else than to define the timeline and keep people from jumping to unfounded conclusions.
"Joe burrow got himself into a MESS ... he and college gf olivia broke up months ago but the dumba** should've announced that bc now everybody thinks he cheating since a new 22yo influencer olivia got caught in his house during A BREAK IN," tweeted one especially blunt fan. Several other fans resorted to comparing the Olivias. "Wait a min, Olivia Holzmacher is Joe Burrow's longtime girlfriend. Who the f*** is Olivia Ponton?" tweeted one fan, who seemed to lean towards Holzmacher. "I'm sorry but joe burrow, seriously??? olivia ponton over olivia holzmacher??? buddy needs his eyes checked," tweeted another. "Olivia Holzmacher looks way better than Olivia Ponton, the f*** Joe," wrote one more. Meanwhile, another fan opined, "I loved Olivia H so much, they were so cute."
Time will tell who, if anyone, will be the Cincinnati Bengals star's partner.