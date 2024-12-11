Prince William's Feud With Queen Camilla's Son Could Ruin Royal Family Christmas

It's not the holidays if there's no family drama, and for the royal family, it looks like there is a classic bit of stepbrother feuding afoot. The Daily Beast has reported that while Prince William has made his peace with his father's affair-to-marriage with Queen Camilla, if there is one person he does not want to see on Christmas, it's Camilla's son, renowned food critic Tom Parker Bowles. Sources previously told the outlet that William takes issue with Bowles' "louche lifestyle." Though he better watch out, because Camilla might take the diss personally, considering Bowles once gave her high praise for her own cooking.

However, it sounds like someone may have waved a white flag, with Bowles revealing that this year he may be attending his first Christmas with the royals. He told The Telegraph, "My mum said 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time," though he added that his attendance still wasn't yet set in stone. Perhaps William can find it in his heart to forgive Bowles for whatever it is he disapproves of, because it certainly appears that Bowles empathizes with him. "I learned a long time ago not to put my fat fingers into the world of William and Harry, but it was appalling what they went through. I've had a billionth of what they've had to go through but hell, I sympathize." If forgiveness is in the air, a royal family Christmas miracle sounds like the kind of Hallmark movie that we can get behind.