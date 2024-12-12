What Armie Hammer's Exes Have Said About Him
The following includes references to allegations of sexual assault.
In recent years, perhaps no other actor has faced more shocking, controversial allegations than Armie Hammer. Once a rising star in Hollywood, Hammer's career and public image have been overshadowed by claims of emotional abuse, disturbing fantasies, and allegations of assault brought forward by his former partners. These accusations were first explored in the media, then more in-depth in the controversial 2022 docuseries "House of Hammer," which featured firsthand testimony from exes including Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison as well as Hammer's relative Casey Hammer.
While the actor and his representatives have continued to deny the allegations amid Hammer's legal troubles, his exes have painted a radically different picture than the so-called consensual relationships Hammer has made them all out to be. But what exactly have his exes had to say over the years? Let this serve as your comprehensive guide to everything that's come out about his past partners since the accusations went public in 2021 — especially as Hammer continues to try and creep back into the public eye as if nothing ever happened.
Courtney Vucekovich spoke on the heavy toll of dating Armie Hammer
Courtney Vucekovich, who dated Armie Hammer from June to October 2020, has been one of the most vocal about her experiences with the "Call Me by Your Name" star. She described her relationship with the actor as deeply unsettling, alleging that Hammer expressed violent fantasies involving cannibalism. In an interview with Page Six, Vucekovich said that Hammer once told her he wanted "to break my rib and barbecue and eat it." She likened Hammer to Anthony Hopkins' "The Silence of the Lambs" character Hannibal Lecter, minus the actual devouring of human body parts, and claimed that such remarks weren't isolated but part of a broader pattern of disturbing behavior.
Vucekovich also discussed the emotional toll of their relationship, alleging manipulation and coercion. "He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he's grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming," she continued to Page Six. Vucekovich's claims gained further attention when excerpts of alleged text messages from Hammer surfaced, containing written confessions like "I am 100% a cannibal" and "I want to eat you" (via Rolling Stone). Hammer has denied these allegations again and again, maintaining that all his interactions were consensual.
Julia Morrison talked about Armie Hammer's odd fixations
Julia Morrison, another woman once linked to Armie Hammer, echoed Courtney Vucekovich's concerns about his odd behavior. In "House of Hammer," Morrison shared that Hammer's fixation on violent and cannibalistic fantasies often dominated their conversations. She recalled him repeatedly discussing his desire to literally eat her, a fixation she understandably found deeply troubling. In the docuseries, Morrison even shared messages she claimed were from Hammer — all of which were consistent with Vucekovich's accounts of his disturbing and fetishistic language about cannibalism. In one of them, Hammer expressed his desire for Morrison to be his "own personal little slave" (via Variety).
Morrison's testimony is one of several in a growing chorus of women who alleged witnessed emotionally manipulative and harmful behavior from Hammer. These revelations became part of a larger narrative about Hammer's troubling tendencies and their wide-ranging impact on his partners. Morrison, like Vucekovich, emphasized the immeasurable psychological strain of being with someone with such intense, persistent, uncomfortable obsessions. "It was all he ever wanted to talk about," she explained on "House of Hammer" (via Business Insider).
One ex had to use a pseudonym to talk about her time with Armie Hammer
Effie, an ex-partner who has remained anonymous behind the Instagram account @houseofeffie, became the third ex to speak out when she accused Armie Hammer of rape and physical violence during their four-year on-and-off relationship. Effie claimed Hammer sexually assaulted her during a horrific incident in 2017. She also alleged ongoing mental, emotional, and sexual abuse throughout their relationship, which notably overlapped with Hammer's marriage to Elizabeth Chambers.
Her 2021 allegations about the 2017 incident prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to open an investigation. Hammer, through his lawyer, denied her claims and described their sexual encounters as "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory" (via People). Nevertheless, Effie's account of the harm she endured remained central to the growing narrative against Hammer and further deepened public skepticism of his actions. The "Armie Hammer is a cannibal" jokes were never funny, but the flippancy with which some in the media regarded the Hammer story felt even more insensitive in light of Effie's horrific story.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Paige Lorenze spoke about feeling unsafe around Armie Hammer
Paige Lorenze, who, like Courtney Vucekovich, briefly dated Armie Hammer in 2020, also spoke out about feeling unsafe during her relationship with the star of "The Lone Ranger." Lorenze claimed Hammer imposed strict and unsettling rules on her behavior, which contributed to a sense of fear and unease. "He started making rules for me," she told Vanity Fair. "I couldn't have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things. I was also emotionally dependent on him."
Lorenze alleged that Hammer's control extended beyond typical relationship dynamics, creating an environment where she had to rely on the very person who made her so deeply uncomfortable. Her decision to end the relationship stemmed from growing concerns about Hammer's increasingly manipulative and intimidating behavior. Lorenze criticized Hammer's tendency to mask harmful tendencies under the guise of charm and intensity. It's a pattern echoed by his other exes.
Armie Hammer's ex wife Elizabeth Chambers has mostly kept quiet
Lastly, Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. While Chambers has not directly accused him of abuse or spoken specifically about her experiences with Hammer, she has publicly addressed the broader controversy surrounding him. (For the record, Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.) In a 2021 Instagram post, she expressed heartbreak over the allegations, stating, "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," adding, "I support any victim of assault or abuse." In the aftermath, Chambers focused more on shielding her two children from the scandal and less on what Hammer was actually accused of doing to his exes.
She later watched "House of Hammer" and described it to E! News as "obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful," but still refuses to speak publicly about Hammer. "I don't speak negatively about him in the press," she has said (via Daily Mail). "I don't speak negatively about him to my children, because nobody wants a daughter with daddy issues and nobody wants a son with daddy issues." To her, she continued, the children "should think their dad is a superhero." But ask any of the other exes who have spoken out about him, and they're sure to deny these "superhero" claims with plenty of evidence to the contrary.