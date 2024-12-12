What Armie Hammer's Exes Have Said About Him

The following includes references to allegations of sexual assault.

In recent years, perhaps no other actor has faced more shocking, controversial allegations than Armie Hammer. Once a rising star in Hollywood, Hammer's career and public image have been overshadowed by claims of emotional abuse, disturbing fantasies, and allegations of assault brought forward by his former partners. These accusations were first explored in the media, then more in-depth in the controversial 2022 docuseries "House of Hammer," which featured firsthand testimony from exes including Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison as well as Hammer's relative Casey Hammer.

While the actor and his representatives have continued to deny the allegations amid Hammer's legal troubles, his exes have painted a radically different picture than the so-called consensual relationships Hammer has made them all out to be. But what exactly have his exes had to say over the years? Let this serve as your comprehensive guide to everything that's come out about his past partners since the accusations went public in 2021 — especially as Hammer continues to try and creep back into the public eye as if nothing ever happened.