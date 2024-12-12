JD Vance Exposes Melania Trump's Hair Extension Fail (& We Know She's Fuming)

Freshman senator from Ohio and Vice President-elect JD Vance has undergone quite the transformation since getting into politics. However, there is one habit he can't seem to let go of — accidentally embarrassing those around him. In a November 2024 slip-up, Vance accidentally exposed Melania Trump's thoughts on politics, and it seems he's back for round two with Melania. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Vance shared a snapshot capturing Melania and her husband, Donald Trump, sharing a touching moment behind the scenes at the New York Stock Exchange. On December 12, Donald was finally able to ring the bell at the start of the day, something the president-elect had not done until then. However, Vance made a grave error in posting the photo — he accidentally exposed a visible hair extension in Melania's mop.

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024

Considering all the overboard plastic surgery GOP stars seem to get, having a few hair extensions doesn't move the needle much. In fact, since Melania comes from a modeling background, it's safe to say she's had hair extensions for much longer than many of us realized. But, the incoming first lady is notorious for wanting to keep up appearances — something Vance should keep in mind if he doesn't want to get iced out by Donald Trump.