The Tragedy Of Maddox Jolie-Pitt Is So Sad

It appears that the fallout from Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Brad Pitt's altercation has left them not on speaking terms. A source told Us Weekly that the connection between them is now "nonexistent." It's a tragic state of affairs for a relationship that was built on Pitt deciding to adopt Maddox as his son almost 20 years ago. It's heartbreaking to go back and read about the moment their bond was solidified in a 2007 Vogue interview with Jolie, where she recalled: "[Maddox] just out of the blue called him Dad. It was amazing... We both heard it and didn't say anything and just looked at each other. And then we kind of let it go on, and then he just continued to do it and that was it. So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family."

Now that the family is separated, it may help that Maddox has been on the other side of the world after enrolling in Yonsei University in South Korea. InTouch obtained a video of someone speaking to Maddox on campus who asked if his mother and siblings were happy that he was at school in Korea, to which Maddox smiles and says, "Uh, yeah I think so..." But then he is asked, "How about your dad, is he going to come and visit? Do you want him to come and visit?" Maddox's mood changes, the smile disappearing as he says, "Oh I don't know about that..." He is then asked, "Is your relationship with him sort of over or..." to which Maddox then shrugs and says, "Whatever happens, happens." It's a sad situation to not care whether your dad comes to visit you, but based on Maddox's past history with Pitt, we don't blame him for his non-committal answer.