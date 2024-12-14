Tragic Details About Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole

Model and sports journalist Kayla Nicole is known for flaunting her lavish life but also for having an infamous ex. As much as Nicole has built herself and her brand from the ground up, being Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend has been hard for Nicole. Even though she may desperately want to move on, making a clean break from Kelce has proven to be one of many tragic details about Nicole's personal life — especially once he started dating pop powerhouse Taylor Swift. Having an ex dating one of the world's most famous people has got to be traumatic, to say the least.

For her part, Nicole has been doing her best to make it clear that she's over Kelce, but even those efforts can't erase the visible pain she went through. In a preview for "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," Nicole is seen tearing up while admitting that going through such a public breakup was wildly difficult. "It's been overwhelming," she said.

There's been so much growth Nicole has had since she and Kelce officially split in 2022, but it's safe to say that the breakup was one of the more tragic things to have happened to Nicole.