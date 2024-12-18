The Affair Rumor That Has Rocked Cynthia Erivo's Reputation For Years

Cynthia Erivo isn't the type to spill any details about her dating life. For years, the "Wicked" star has kept her romantic history under wraps, refusing to dish on who she's dating — or has dated. Still, even with her commitment to discretion, she hasn't managed to avoid whispers of controversy, with rumors of an affair swirling around her for years.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Erivo explained her stance on privacy. While she's proudly claimed her identity as queer, and appreciates being seen as an icon in the LGBTQ+ community, that's where the sharing ends. "I'm very tight-lipped with my relationships, 'cause I don't think that my relationship is for anyone else but for me. I spend so much of my life sharing everything — whether it's my work or my soul or my life in speeches. I think I give enough of myself that I'm allowed to keep something for me," she explained.

But for those keeping score, Erivo was once linked to actor Dean John-Wilson and later dated Mario Martinez for about two years. These days, though, she's rumored to be involved with producer and actor Lena Waithe. The pair haven't confirmed anything, but speculation is that their relationship didn't exactly kick off under the most wholesome of circumstances.