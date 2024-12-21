Tragic Details About Patrick J. Adams

The following article includes references to alcohol use.

Anyone with a Netflix account — or at least an obsession with legal dramas — probably knows who Patrick J. Adams is. He's the guy who played Mike Ross on "Suits," the genius with a photographic memory who somehow finessed his way into one of New York City's top law firms. And let's not forget his other claim to pop culture fame: he just happens to have had the privilege of playing the husband of Meghan Markle's character, Rachel Zane. So yeah, he's that guy.

On paper, Adams seems like he's living the dream. His breakout role on "Suits" made him one of TV's most beloved characters, and while his projects thereafter haven't quite reached the same level of fame, they've been nothing to scoff at. He's directed, starred in a film alongside his wife Troian Bellisario, and is a hands-on dad to their two daughters. From the outside, it all looks pretty perfect.

But of course, as with most things in life, the reality is far more complicated. Adams has faced some serious struggles that prove even the guy who played Mike Ross doesn't always have it together. His parents' divorce during his teenage years forced him to grapple with the complexities of a broken family. And while he may have come out stronger, life didn't exactly get easier. From walking away from a career-defining role because of his drinking to dealing with the fallout in his family, Adams' life has been anything but smooth sailing. Here's a lowdown on those moments that show us that even TV's smartest fake lawyer isn't immune to tragedy.

