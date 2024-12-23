The Cosmetic Procedure We Wish Kimberly Guilfoyle Would Stop In 2025
Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't exactly known for taking the au naturel approach when it comes to her beauty regimen. Instead, it appears her mantra is "More is more is more." Think: dark smokey eyes, ultra-long hair extensions, and bold, overlined lips. Guilfoyle has also been hounded by cosmetic procedure rumors. Unfortunately, her heavy-handed makeup techniques and possible esthetic enhancements have earned her loads of public criticism.
In September, comedian and late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel (one of the celebs who has made it clear he doesn't like Guilfoyle) likened her to a "drag queen" during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." But that's not all. Even supporters of Guilfoyle's have encouraged her to put down the makeup brush and falsies. "See you dont need the false eyelashes. U r a natural beauty," one well-meaning Instagram user penned on one of Guilfoyle's throwback photos.
But with a new year on the horizon and Guilfoyle fresh off her highly publicized breakup by way of Donald Trump Jr. soft-launching his romance with Bettina Anderson, we are cautiously optimistic that she will take some time to reflect, look inward, and perhaps even shed some of her past beauty habits — namely one cosmetic procedure in particular. (And no, it's not that barely recognizable blond bob Guilfoyle sported in 2008 while attending a Halloween costume party.)
Kimberly Guilfoyle needs to ditch the lip filler
Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, we're begging you. Take a cue from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and Blac Chyna, and leave the lip fillers behind in 2025. Heck, even Lisa "own it, baby" Rinna regrets getting her lip fillers. "In the beginning, it was great," Rinna told People about the experience in 2010. According to Rinna, however, her kisser eventually developed scar tissue that felt "hard and bumpy, like peas."
But don't just take our word for it ... or Jenner's, or Grande's, or Chyna's, or Rinna's. Many others have been just as vocal about their disdain for Guilfoyle's increasingly plump pout. "I really don't like criticizing other women, but I think it's time for Kimberly Guilfoyle to cool it on the lip filler," one user tweeted on X. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I so wish Kimberly Guilfoyle would stop plumping her lips, wearing fake eyelashes, and that black eyeshadow. She'd look so much younger, and prettier, if she would." Guilfoyle, are you listening?! The people have spoken. It's time to drain the
swamp filler and make your lips great again!