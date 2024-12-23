The Cosmetic Procedure We Wish Kimberly Guilfoyle Would Stop In 2025

Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't exactly known for taking the au naturel approach when it comes to her beauty regimen. Instead, it appears her mantra is "More is more is more." Think: dark smokey eyes, ultra-long hair extensions, and bold, overlined lips. Guilfoyle has also been hounded by cosmetic procedure rumors. Unfortunately, her heavy-handed makeup techniques and possible esthetic enhancements have earned her loads of public criticism.

In September, comedian and late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel (one of the celebs who has made it clear he doesn't like Guilfoyle) likened her to a "drag queen" during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." But that's not all. Even supporters of Guilfoyle's have encouraged her to put down the makeup brush and falsies. "See you dont need the false eyelashes. U r a natural beauty," one well-meaning Instagram user penned on one of Guilfoyle's throwback photos.

But with a new year on the horizon and Guilfoyle fresh off her highly publicized breakup by way of Donald Trump Jr. soft-launching his romance with Bettina Anderson, we are cautiously optimistic that she will take some time to reflect, look inward, and perhaps even shed some of her past beauty habits — namely one cosmetic procedure in particular. (And no, it's not that barely recognizable blond bob Guilfoyle sported in 2008 while attending a Halloween costume party.)