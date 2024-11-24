Celebs Who Made It Clear They Don't Like Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no shrinking violet. "My mother taught me early on not to be afraid to put myself out there — especially as a woman," she recalled during a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan. And put herself out there she has! Prior to becoming one of Donald J. Trump's campaign advisers as well as one half of the rumored sinking ship that is "Donberly," she worked as a tough, no-nonsense prosecutor before making the switch to an on-air host for Fox News. But make no mistake, even before her 2020 Republican National Convention howl heard 'round the world, she's always had haters. "The positive way to look at it: I'm glad they're paying attention. I'm glad they are listening to what I'm saying," she told Mediaite in 2015 when asked how she deals with all the public criticism.
As it turns out, however, Guilfoyle's haters aren't just your average Joes. No, Guilfoyle has haters in high places. High-powered haters, if you will. And there's a lot of 'em. We're talking comedians, talk show hosts, and even a former United States presidential candidate, oh my!
Trevor Noah joked that Donald Trump paid Kimberly Guilfoyle to stop speaking
Comedian Trevor Noah has made it crystal clear on several occasions that he's no fan of Kimberly Guilfoyle or her awkward public speaking style, for that matter. Following her raucous Republican National Convention speech in 2020 — no doubt one of Guilfoyle's most cringeworthy moments – he joked on his late-night talk show, "The Daily Show," that Guilfoyle spoke so loud while delivering her remarks that neighboring Canada "called the cops." But that's not all. He also said he hoped for "a speedy recovery" for those who happened to be listening to Guilfoyle's speech via headphones, adding that he was praying for them.
Then, in 2022, Noah took Guilfoyle to task once again following a CNN report that Donald Trump had paid Guilfoyle a whopping $60,000 to deliver a two-minute speech introducing him to crowds at the infamous "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021. After playing a clip of Guilfoyle's remarks at the rally for "The Daily Show" viewers, Noah came up with his very own theory, suggesting that Trump actually paid her to "stop speaking after two minutes." He added, "Let's be honest, people. This was not a $60,000 speech. I don't care which side you're on."
Kimberly Guilfoyle gives Aubrey O'Day the ick
As the deeply antiquated saying goes, "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." In the case of Aubrey O'Day vs. Kimberly Guilfoyle, however, the old adage might actually still be applicable. "I love him. Love, loved, love. I'll always have love for him," the former Danity Kane singer told Page Six in December 2022 when asked about Donald Trump Jr. and their star-crossed affair, which she claims really began while he was still married to Vanessa Haydon Trump.
Alas, following Don Jr.'s high-profile divorce, O'Day did not ride off into the sunset with the younger Trump businessman. Instead, Don Jr. quickly moved on. (Cue all the cringey PDA moments and awkward comments about his romance with Kimberly Guilfoyle.) As one can imagine, O'Day wasn't exactly thrilled by the sudden turn of events. "I don't believe this relationship for a hot second," she said during an appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast in February. But that's not all. In the past, she's taken her disdain for Guilfoyle to X, formerly known as Twitter, as well. "Hot tub with covid Kimberly.. yuckkkkk," she tweeted in 2020, referencing a Politico report that claimed Guilfoyle and Don Jr. had made jokes about fundraising for Donald J. Trump's campaign by way of steamy hot tub parties. Hmm ... something tells us these two won't burying the hatchet over a nice relaxing soak anytime soon.
Jimmy Kimmel shaded Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance
Jimmy Kimmel has never been one to hide his disdain for Donald J. Trump. But somewhere along the way, his contempt for the Donald drifted right on over to the politician's namesake's fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle — just like pungent secondhand cigarette smoke. Following Tiffany Trump's high-profile Mar-a-Lago nuptials that looked like something plucked straight out of Disney's "Frozen," the comedian couldn't resist making note of Ivanka Trump cropping Guilfoyle out of one of the family photos. "How horrible do you have to be to get cut out of a Trump family photo?" he asked his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" audience.
Then, in September, Kimmel turned up the heat when he took a swipe at Guilfoyle's appearance. After sharing a clip of Guilfoyle scream-speaking at the Florida Republican Party Victory Dinner, he quipped, "You know, these people, they hate drag queen story hour [but have] no problem with that." YIKES.
Meghan McCain was miffed that Kimberly Guilfoyle turned up on 'The View'
It's entirely understandable that Meghan McCain felt some type of way about Donald Trump Jr.'s 2019 appearance on "The View," where she worked as a co-host at the time. As you may recall, Meghan and Don Jr.'s fathers shared a long history of bad blood between them, one that often included Donald J. Trump hitting below the belt and personally attacking the late John McCain. "It was a disaster," she later penned in her memoir, "Bad Republican," about the experience of interviewing Don Jr.
As it turns out, Meghan was equally annoyed that Don Jr. brought Kimberly Guilfoyle as his plus one. "He stacked the audience with Trump supporters and brought his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who I used to work with at Fox News, (before she was fired for allegedly sending around penis pictures)," Meghan seethed, referring to allegations that Guilfoyle engaged in sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior during her time at Fox News. Suffice it to say, Meghan is no fan of Guilfoyle's!
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kamala Harris have a rocky past
While discussing celebs who detest Kimberly Guilfoyle, we would be absolutely remiss not to mention the Kamala Harris of it all. While Harris has never publicly indicated that she hates Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle has gone on record claiming that Harris was basically out to get her. According to Guilfoyle, it all started back in 2000, when Guilfoyle was a fresh-faced prosecutor trying to plot her return to the San Francisco District Attorney's office. Guilfoyle, however, claims that Harris, another eager attorney only a few years her senior, was having none of it. "The bottom line is she didn't want me there," Guilfoyle told SFGATE in 2003. "She called me and said basically that she was on the hiring committee and in charge of the budget for the D.A.'s office, and that I should have gone through her if I wanted to return to the D.A.'s office — and that there was no money to hire me," she recalled. The kicker? Guilfoyle claims she was later told that no such hiring committee existed.
As for Harris, however, she vehemently refuted Guilfoyle's account. "I never discouraged her from joining the office," she maintained. "I never suggested to her there wasn't a job for her in the San Francisco D.A.'s office — of that, I'm very clear," she maintained. According to Harris, she merely called Guilfoyle to extend a helping hand to her. Harris even went as far as to compliment Guilfoyle. "I think she is a great lawyer."