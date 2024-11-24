Celebs Who Made It Clear They Don't Like Kimberly Guilfoyle

While discussing celebs who detest Kimberly Guilfoyle, we would be absolutely remiss not to mention the Kamala Harris of it all. While Harris has never publicly indicated that she hates Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle has gone on record claiming that Harris was basically out to get her. According to Guilfoyle, it all started back in 2000, when Guilfoyle was a fresh-faced prosecutor trying to plot her return to the San Francisco District Attorney's office. Guilfoyle, however, claims that Harris, another eager attorney only a few years her senior, was having none of it. "The bottom line is she didn't want me there," Guilfoyle told SFGATE in 2003. "She called me and said basically that she was on the hiring committee and in charge of the budget for the D.A.'s office, and that I should have gone through her if I wanted to return to the D.A.'s office — and that there was no money to hire me," she recalled. The kicker? Guilfoyle claims she was later told that no such hiring committee existed.

As for Harris, however, she vehemently refuted Guilfoyle's account. "I never discouraged her from joining the office," she maintained. "I never suggested to her there wasn't a job for her in the San Francisco D.A.'s office — of that, I'm very clear," she maintained. According to Harris, she merely called Guilfoyle to extend a helping hand to her. Harris even went as far as to compliment Guilfoyle. "I think she is a great lawyer."