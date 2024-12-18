Tragic Details Of Tiger Woods' Son Charlie

It's not easy being the son of one of the greatest golfers of all time, nonetheless, Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods has still decided to follow in his father's footsteps into the world of professional golf. But like father, like son, because for as much success as the young golfer has had, he has also had his fair share of tragedy. Beginning with how he got his name, Charlie has lived with the weight of expectations. That's because his namesake is Charlie Sifford, the man who fought back against the "Caucasian only" rule that the PGA had up until 1961, and a man who became friends with Tiger's father, who in turn passed on the love of the game to Tiger himself — which came full circle with the birth of Charlie. Woods said in a statement to the AP after Sifford died in 2015, "It's not an exaggeration to say that without Charlie, and the other pioneers who fought to play, I may not be playing golf" (via ESPN).

It adds to the burden that comes with being the son of a legend, but Charlie has even more pressure on his shoulders, even if it's for a good outcome. After his father was badly injured in a car accident in 2021, Tiger slowly got back to health by rehabilitating his body and relying on Charlie and his sister Sam Woods to guide his recovery. A source told People that Tiger "lives for" his kids and that "being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery." It's a sweet sentiment, but we can't help but imagine that being the reason for your famous father to get back to golf can't help but feel like a panic attack-inducing amount of pressure.