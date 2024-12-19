Tarek El Moussa Slyly Confirms He Can't Stand Christina Haack's Ex Josh
Arriving to "The Flip Off" post-divorce, HGTV star Christina Haack is set to have quite an interesting season. Now that the dust is settling from Haack's third divorce, she is once again sharing the limelight with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, sparring against him and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in the "battle of the exes" house flipping competition show. While promoting the first season, Haack kept to her public profile roots and took to social media to spread the word. However, she just may have accidentally dragged two of her three exes into the mix via the comment section.
In a video posted by Tarek and Heather, Haack once again made things awkward for her ex-husband. While the video shows the married couple appearing quite confident they did well for the first season of "The Flip Off," Heather mentions that next time she'd be willing to compete solo against Haack for future seasons.
This led Haack to respond that she would be willing to compete again, but only if Heather was her partner. "Tarek you can have Josh," Haack commented. Tarek did not seem impressed with that possibility. "Even with Josh slowing me down, I can still beat the girls," he responded. Heather chimed in, adding, "Seriously, how can we make this happen?? #season2." Well, it certainly seems that everyone is perfectly fine with Josh Hall moving on from the show.
Christina Haack might be soft launching a new leading man
As early promotions for the first season of "The Flip Off" came out in May 2024, they revealed a plot twist no one was expecting. It appears Christina Haack's ex-husband Josh Hall began filming the show when they were still together, and their messy divorce will play a significant part in the season. However, with Hall's departure mid-season, Haack claims she'll be pulling from the reserves of her trusted HGTV team to help her battle against the El Moussas. One such member is her "Christina on the Coast" contractor Michael Lange.
Lange has since started to pop up on Haack's social media feed leading up to the season premiere. In an Instagram Story that Haack posted on December 2, 2024, she and Lange are seen posing together as she brags about how much he's helped her. "There are still good men left. One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you," the post said, according to People. With Haack cozying up to and singing Lange's praises, it's no wonder Hall is posting emo photos fishing for sympathy. Hopefully, Haack can hold onto her latest "good man" for longer than one season.