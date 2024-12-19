Tarek El Moussa Slyly Confirms He Can't Stand Christina Haack's Ex Josh

Arriving to "The Flip Off" post-divorce, HGTV star Christina Haack is set to have quite an interesting season. Now that the dust is settling from Haack's third divorce, she is once again sharing the limelight with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, sparring against him and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in the "battle of the exes" house flipping competition show. While promoting the first season, Haack kept to her public profile roots and took to social media to spread the word. However, she just may have accidentally dragged two of her three exes into the mix via the comment section.

In a video posted by Tarek and Heather, Haack once again made things awkward for her ex-husband. While the video shows the married couple appearing quite confident they did well for the first season of "The Flip Off," Heather mentions that next time she'd be willing to compete solo against Haack for future seasons.

This led Haack to respond that she would be willing to compete again, but only if Heather was her partner. "Tarek you can have Josh," Haack commented. Tarek did not seem impressed with that possibility. "Even with Josh slowing me down, I can still beat the girls," he responded. Heather chimed in, adding, "Seriously, how can we make this happen?? #season2." Well, it certainly seems that everyone is perfectly fine with Josh Hall moving on from the show.