Olivia Dunne Confuses LSU Graduation For The Nightclub In Inappropriate Outfit

Social media influencer and millionaire gymnast Oliva "Livvy" Dunne celebrated a major milestone on Dec 19 — graduating college. True to form, Dunne took to Instagram to commemorate receiving her diploma from Louisiana State University. In the carousel of photos, Dunne is seen holding her diploma, wearing a cap and gown, and shaking hands with college officials. However, Dunne also flaunts a pretty inappropriate outfit under the traditional gown — one that looks more ready for a night out than a graduation.

Captioning the post "Forever LSU," was a reminder that she stunned fans when Dunne made the major decision to attend the college for a fifth and final year. In her Instagram video detailing why she was sticking around for one more year, Dunne mentions, "There's something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best ... And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU."

However, now that she has officially graduated, many are wondering what's next for the celebrated gymnast. Dunne teased on TikTok with a caption stating, "Forever LSU ... now time for grad school." But with all her ambassador and brand deals, it seems Dunne might have something else up her sleeve as well.