Relationship Expert Spills On HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Passionate Love Life

Alison Victoria's ex-husband, Luke Harding, may be out of her life, but the HGTV star's divorce was not a harbinger of lonely living. Victoria is currently in the middle of a passionate romance with filmmaker Brandt Andersen. Fans first got wind of their relationship in June 2024 when Alison posted Instagram shots of the duo dressed in formal attire. "My [heart]," she captioned the photo. "We did not think it was that big of a deal. But to me, I just love him," Victoria shared with Us Weekly about their debut. She also spent time complimenting Andersen. "He is the most amazing human I've ever met," she continued, adding, "I love that everybody already knew how amazing he was. And now I could just be so proud to be next to him."

As of December 2024, Victoria and Andersen, whose relationship started off as a friendship, per the latter's comment to Us Weekly, are still going strong. According to Dating and Relationship Coach Nicole Haley, a friendly foundation can be a plus in a relationship. "When you are friends first, it's usually because you have common interests and there are no expectations of having to prove your worth as a romantic life partner, which then frees you to be your authentic self," shared Haley. "In a friendship, you are more likely to be able to express your needs and communicate openly. Being in a friendship leads to a clearer understanding of compatibility without the distraction of physical intimacy, which can lead to a false or incomplete sense of connection and alignment."

That said, Victoria's previous friendship with Andersen isn't the only indicator that they could be in it for the long haul (though it's definitely important).