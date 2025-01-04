Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Selena Gomez Wore

Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has had quite the stunning transformation. From being a Disney Channel star to taking on edgier projects like "Spring Breakers," Gomez has learned to push limits and find her own sense of style. However, her fashion journey has certainly been full of ups and downs. No star from the 2000s was really able to escape the bad style trends, and Gomez is no exception. While finding her fashion footing, Gomez took some big swings — and not all of them paid off.

Gomez's red carpet debut was in 2007. At the time, the rising star was just 15, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she had a bit of a fashion learning curve. That said, swinging for the fences can lead anyone to wear some inappropriate outfits. From being too casual at a film premiere to attempting to pull off a sultry Kim Kardashian look, here are some of the scandalous outfits Gomez has worn throughout the years.