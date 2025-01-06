What A Former White House Staffer Says Barack Obama Is Really Like
During his tenure as the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home for nearly a decade. Alongside his wife, Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha, and mother-in-law Marian Robinson, the Obamas lived in the White House with all the perks of, well, being the most powerful family in the country. Still, Obama didn't exactly embrace the royal treatment.
According to former director of the Executive Residence and White House Chief Usher, Stephen Rochon, the Obamas weren't comfortable with staff hovering around them 24/7. He told journalist Kate Andersen Brower in her book, "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House," that while some presidential families practically needed a bell to summon help, the Obamas preferred to keep things low-key. As it turns out, they weren't about that pampered life. That relaxed attitude, however, didn't extend to the West Wing. Obama expected his staff to be sharp at all times. He expected a lot from his team — and they knew it. "Obama is calm and cerebral, in many ways the opposite of Rahm. He didn't typically shout orders at staff (which made it that much scarier when he even slightly raised his voice)," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki penned in her memoir, "Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World," adding that they would all be wary of making any type of blunder. And when they do, "Obama's reaction often reminded me of my mother, who simply says she's 'disappointed.'"
Still, staffers couldn't sing his praises enough. Sure, he was demanding, but they insisted he genuinely cared, dishing out life lessons alongside policy decisions. A tough boss, sure — but he was apparently the best kind.
Obama's former staffers couldn't have asked for a better boss
Despite being strict, Barack Obama was apparently not a regular boss — he was a cool boss. Alyssa Mastromonaco, his former deputy chief of staff for operations, dished in her book "Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?: And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House" that during their spare time, Obama "enjoyed gossiping about [her] dating life." In between running the country, he'd play matchmaker, suggesting potential suitors –—and yes, she actually went on dates with some of them. When her cat died a year after she left the White House, Obama called to offer condolences. "I heard we lost Shrummie today," he said. "There are a lot of sad faces up here on Air Force One right now. You should know — I'm pretty sure we saw his spirit up here over Denali."
Obama's attention to his staff didn't stop at matchmaking or mourning their pets. A health nut himself, he encouraged his team to hit the gym — no judgment if they dipped out of a meeting to squeeze in a workout. According to The New York Times, he once spotted a senior adviser putting on a few pounds and casually offered to set him up with his personal trainer.
But beyond the jokes and gym perks, Obama left his staff with more than just funny stories. Pat Cunnane, his former senior writer and Deputy Director of Messaging at the White House, shared with The Hill one of Obama's go-to lines: "The quote that [Obama] used to tell a lot of his staffers was, 'You'll never have a better opportunity to do more good for more people than you do right now.'" And for them, that's what truly stuck.