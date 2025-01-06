What A Former White House Staffer Says Barack Obama Is Really Like

During his tenure as the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home for nearly a decade. Alongside his wife, Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha, and mother-in-law Marian Robinson, the Obamas lived in the White House with all the perks of, well, being the most powerful family in the country. Still, Obama didn't exactly embrace the royal treatment.

According to former director of the Executive Residence and White House Chief Usher, Stephen Rochon, the Obamas weren't comfortable with staff hovering around them 24/7. He told journalist Kate Andersen Brower in her book, "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House," that while some presidential families practically needed a bell to summon help, the Obamas preferred to keep things low-key. As it turns out, they weren't about that pampered life. That relaxed attitude, however, didn't extend to the West Wing. Obama expected his staff to be sharp at all times. He expected a lot from his team — and they knew it. "Obama is calm and cerebral, in many ways the opposite of Rahm. He didn't typically shout orders at staff (which made it that much scarier when he even slightly raised his voice)," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki penned in her memoir, "Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World," adding that they would all be wary of making any type of blunder. And when they do, "Obama's reaction often reminded me of my mother, who simply says she's 'disappointed.'"

Still, staffers couldn't sing his praises enough. Sure, he was demanding, but they insisted he genuinely cared, dishing out life lessons alongside policy decisions. A tough boss, sure — but he was apparently the best kind.