Carrie Underwood Looks So Different Wearing Glasses In Old Photo
One of the things you may not know about Carrie Underwood is that she has struggled with her eyesight. In 2015, the country superstar shared some lesser-known facts about herself in a candid conversation with Us Weekly to promote her album, "Storyteller." Among other revelations, Underwood admitted to being a slow driver and having zero navigational skills. She also confessed to having a longtime crush on Patrick Stewart. "I don't smoke, but sometimes I need a smoke break," Underwood said, adding, "I have trouble writing the capital letter B or 3 or a cursive Z. My hand just won't do it."
Elsewhere, she revealed another surprising tidbit, saying, "I can't see very well, but I refuse to wear contacts or glasses or go to the optometrist. I'm not sure why." However, this wasn't entirely true, as Underwood has been spotted wearing glasses occasionally early in her singing career. One such instance was during a rehearsal for the 2006 Country Music Association Awards, the same year Underwood won female vocalist of the year and took home the Horizon Award (now known as New Artist of the Year Award). Underwood, who rose to fame on "American Idol," was photographed wearing thin-framed eyeglasses while singing onstage. She had on a gray long-sleeved sweater over a white top and cargo pants. Her hair was curled, and she had minimal to no makeup.
These days, Underwood is hardly ever seen wearing eyeglasses and has traded her casual, laid-back style for a more glamorous appearance. She also sports a different look, leading some to speculate whether Underwood has had plastic surgery to enhance her features. But did she?
Carrie Underwood's transformation has sparked plastic surgery rumors
Speaking to Redbook in 2018, Carrie Underwood addressed rumors of plastic surgery that arose after her viral 2017 accident that left her with facial scars. "It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she said at the time. The Grammy-winning artist had suffered a serious fall at home, resulting in a broken wrist and facial injuries that required her to have at least 40 stitches. However, upon reviewing her old photos, Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a plastic surgeon based in Charleston, SC, told Nicki Swift that surgical enhancements may have possibly contributed to Underwood's new look.
On top of noninvasive treatments such as Botox, which Underwood previously confirmed on "The Howard Stern Show," Schimpf suspects she may have also gotten rhinoplasty and cheek fillers. "Her nose does look like the shape has changed over time with a reduction in size making it more feminine-looking," he noted. "Her skin texture looks very good, possibly as a result of laser resurfacing and or chemical peels with medical-grade skin care."
Meanwhile, fans believe Underwood may have undergone additional procedures and developed an addiction to fillers. In 2024, after Underwood posted a selfie on Instagram to support a worthy cause, many were quick to voice their concerns. "STOP WITH THE SURGERY," one user commented. Another wrote, "I agree, Carrie. This doesn't even look like you. Please please stop! You didn't need any of this." Others barely recognized Underwood in the photo. "I had no idea who this was when it popped up on my feed. I hope it's just FaceTune and not surgery making you unrecognizable," a third user added.