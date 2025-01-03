Carrie Underwood Looks So Different Wearing Glasses In Old Photo

One of the things you may not know about Carrie Underwood is that she has struggled with her eyesight. In 2015, the country superstar shared some lesser-known facts about herself in a candid conversation with Us Weekly to promote her album, "Storyteller." Among other revelations, Underwood admitted to being a slow driver and having zero navigational skills. She also confessed to having a longtime crush on Patrick Stewart. "I don't smoke, but sometimes I need a smoke break," Underwood said, adding, "I have trouble writing the capital letter B or 3 or a cursive Z. My hand just won't do it."

Elsewhere, she revealed another surprising tidbit, saying, "I can't see very well, but I refuse to wear contacts or glasses or go to the optometrist. I'm not sure why." However, this wasn't entirely true, as Underwood has been spotted wearing glasses occasionally early in her singing career. One such instance was during a rehearsal for the 2006 Country Music Association Awards, the same year Underwood won female vocalist of the year and took home the Horizon Award (now known as New Artist of the Year Award). Underwood, who rose to fame on "American Idol," was photographed wearing thin-framed eyeglasses while singing onstage. She had on a gray long-sleeved sweater over a white top and cargo pants. Her hair was curled, and she had minimal to no makeup.

These days, Underwood is hardly ever seen wearing eyeglasses and has traded her casual, laid-back style for a more glamorous appearance. She also sports a different look, leading some to speculate whether Underwood has had plastic surgery to enhance her features. But did she?