The Low-Key Way Kelly Clarkson Revealed Her Killer Legs Post-Divorce

Kelly Clarkson let her legs do all the talking when she debuted her killer physique on her talk show after her weight loss journey. The revenge bod comes on the heels of Clarkson's messy 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, whom she was married to for seven years and shares two kids with. She's been showing off her toned stems on her show, but her hard work was especially visible in an April 2024 Instagram post with Hillary Clinton. Standing next to the former first lady on the set of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the host wore a white mini romper that cut off well above the knees, giving fans an inspirational look at Clarkson's weight loss transformation.

Clarkson continued to show off her stunning new figure in 2024, posting a carousel of photos to Instagram in December that showcased looks ranging from a leggy holiday dress to a red, strapless high-slit gown to a stylish pairing of a black pant and sparkly top that made her look sleeker than ever. And while Clarkson's very expensive divorce may have been part of her motivation to glow up, being diagnosed as pre-diabetic was also a driver to eventually make a change.

On an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson spoke to guest Kevin James about the diagnosis, saying, "Well, I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. ... They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline,'" to which she jokingly replied, "But I'm not there yet!" Clarkson admitted to taking a few years to really whip herself into shape, but now the "Because of You" singer can show off the fruits of her hard work when she walks onstage to host the talk show she wasn't sure she wanted to have.