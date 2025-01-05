Tragic Details About Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck's Oldest Child Violet

Violet Affleck knows being the child of A-list celebrities can be a double-edged sword. While she's aware Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have given her a life of wealth and privilege allowed to few, Violet has also experienced plenty of adversities. For starters, Garner often suffocated Violet when she was little as she figured out how to be a mother in Hollywood. But despite their efforts to protect Violet, her parents' fame prevented her from leading a normal childhood.

Instead of playing in the park, Violet was often being chased by grown men carrying giant cameras that, in her young mind, looked like guns. Because of the paparazzi, Garner told The Hollywood Reporter that Violet and her siblings could never play at the beach until the COVID-19 pandemic introduced social distancing and mask mandates. While the pandemic allowed her some normalcy, Violet's health was thrown in disarray when she developed a post-viral illness in 2019. She has also experienced family heartbreak amid Ben and Jennifer Lopez's divorce.

Violet became attached to J.Lo in the three years the singer was with her father. Losing her stepmother after such little time was hard, so she set out to try to convince Ben to work on the marriage by showing public support for Lopez. Violet didn't just become attached to Lopez but also to the singer's family, which created issues between Violet and her parents. That became clear when J.Lo's sister visited Violet at school without Ben and Garner's knowledge. Navigating those waters is never easy, but doing it in the spotlight likely makes it harder.