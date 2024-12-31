The Transformation Of Joe Burrow Is One To Behold

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow was only four years into his NFL career in 2024, but he'd already accomplished a great deal. Although he's yet to score a Super Bowl victory as of this writing, he's established himself as a formidable quarterback. His athletic prowess hasn't gone unnoticed by the football community. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, for example, compared Burrow to Superman after their team bested the Cleveland Browns in December 2024. "The one he threw to me, not because it's my touchdown. The mother f***er looked like Superman when he was throwing," said Higgins while praising Burrow's TD pass to him (via CBS Sports). "So I'm calling him Superman from this day forward. F*** Batman. Superman."

Meanwhile, the Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, exalted Burrow over the entire league following their team's triumph over the Denver Broncos that same month. "I don't know that anybody can stand on the field and watch Joe Burrow and say he's not the best player in the world," Taylor said (via Sports Illustrated). "Then you can transfer that argument to Ja'Marr Chase as well, and you can argue those two to death. But the clearest thing I can say is, I would not trade Joe Burrow for any player in the universe. And so to me, that's (an) MVP," he continued.

However, Burrow's journey started long before he was playing in the big leagues or was even an LSU star.