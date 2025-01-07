What Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Really Does For A Living
Christine Baumgartner left behind the lavish life she lived with Kevin Costner upon divorcing him in 2023, and the split seemingly inspired her to start hunting for a new job. Though Costner, who has a net worth of upwards of $250 million at the time of this writing, pays to support their three children each month, Baumgartner's child support payout amid their bitter divorce wasn't exactly that sweet, as the actor was only ordered to pay around half of what his ex-wife wanted. Ultimately, Baumgartner walked away with a five-figure order, which is comparable to some people's yearly salaries, but probably not enough to satisfy her previous level of comfort inside of their marriage (and she said as much herself).
Since the breakup, Baumgartner has settled into a relationship with another wealthy suitor. According to People, she has been dating her former friend, Josh Connor, who works in the financial sector, since 2023. "Christine and Josh's relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation," a source told the publication. "They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship." Apparently, they're the real deal, too. "They're so in love," continued the insider. "It's been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine."
Of course, Baumgartner doesn't just have to depend on the men in her life to support her financially — she has an entrepreneurial spirit!
Christine Baumgartner had a handbag company
Christine Baumgartner once headed a successful handbag company. Originally called Cat Bag Couture because of her and her friend and former business partner, Tamara Muro's, initials, the company, which Baumgartner eventually took over, became famous for its designer bags (especially its laptop collection). "I didn't start because I loved handbags; I started because I was missing something," Baumgartner shared about the company's conception in a 2005 interview with The Denver Post. "I use a computer quite a bit and travel a lot. I looked for a computer bag, and they functioned, but I didn't find anything that was right for me." From there, she created samples and presented them to Kevin Costner, who offered to help her get started.
As the piece noted, Baumgartner's bags had been featured in "Desperate Housewives," the ABC dramedy that aired from 2004 until 2012. However, Baumgartner's business didn't last nearly as long as the beloved series. Her company website, catbagcouture.com, is currently offline and has been for years. According to the Wayback Machine, the last time it appeared fully operational was back in the early 2000s. After around 2010, the site directed to websites written in Japanese. Now, it's gone completely. Cat Bag Couture also has zero presence on social media and it's unclear if it ever did.
It's unclear whether Baumgartner has plans to bring Cat Bag Couture back from the dead. However, she told a judge during her child support case against Costner that she had plans to get a job and would "look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce" (via People).