What Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Really Does For A Living

Christine Baumgartner left behind the lavish life she lived with Kevin Costner upon divorcing him in 2023, and the split seemingly inspired her to start hunting for a new job. Though Costner, who has a net worth of upwards of $250 million at the time of this writing, pays to support their three children each month, Baumgartner's child support payout amid their bitter divorce wasn't exactly that sweet, as the actor was only ordered to pay around half of what his ex-wife wanted. Ultimately, Baumgartner walked away with a five-figure order, which is comparable to some people's yearly salaries, but probably not enough to satisfy her previous level of comfort inside of their marriage (and she said as much herself).

Since the breakup, Baumgartner has settled into a relationship with another wealthy suitor. According to People, she has been dating her former friend, Josh Connor, who works in the financial sector, since 2023. "Christine and Josh's relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation," a source told the publication. "They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship." Apparently, they're the real deal, too. "They're so in love," continued the insider. "It's been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine."

Of course, Baumgartner doesn't just have to depend on the men in her life to support her financially — she has an entrepreneurial spirit!