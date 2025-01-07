Inside The Kelly Clarkson And Brett Eldredge Engagement Gossip
Nothing gets fans more excited than a potential celebrity romance — and music lovers are convinced Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are more than just duet buddies. Some are even convinced they're engaged. But here's the thing: they're most definitely not. As much as the idea of Clarkson finding love again warms the heart, their relationship is strictly business. They've collaborated on a few holiday hits, but that's as far as it goes.
The pair first teamed up for their Christmas duet "Under the Mistletoe," but there was not even a small meet-cute in the studio — they recorded separately and only performed together on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," coincidentally the same day they met each other for the first time. Clarkson handpicked Eldredge for the project, and he practically jumped at the chance as he was a big fan. But that's it — he's just a fan, and he didn't even flinch when he was confronted about the dating rumors. "Yeah, those always come. It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with," he told Hello! By December 2024, they were back on Clarkson's show performing "Sweet December," and let's just say that the sparks were definitely not flying.
And besides, Clarkson isn't exactly on the hunt for a new partner. After her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she's made it clear she's focused on herself and her kids. So, while the idea of Clarkson and Eldredge as a country music power couple is cute, it's purely speculation. They're definitely not smooching under the mistletoe — just dueting.
Kelly Clarkson is enjoying her single life for now
Kelly Clarkson isn't dating Brett Eldredge in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — or anyone else, for that matter. And she's perfectly fine with having a non-existent love life. Between raising her kids and juggling a thriving career, she's got her hands full. "I am really loving not having a man in my life. Like, it's just too hard. There's too much. It's too much," she told Hoda Kotb in an episode of her show. "There's all the jobs. Plus, the kids. Plus, being present for the kids while you're there. 'Cause sometimes we get, people will still email you. And I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're home now.'"
And as it turns out, her kids aren't exactly rooting for a new stepdad, either. A source told People that Clarkson's children have been vocal about not wanting her to dip her toes into the dating pool, which suits her just fine. "Kelly kind of lives in a bubble. She's all about the kids and work. ... She loves being a mom. Her kids have been clear that they don't want her to date, so she's not," the insider claimed. "She feels very satisfied with life as it is. She knows as the kids get older, dating will be easier. This is not anything she misses at the moment."
As for Eldredge, it doesn't seem as if he's tied down, but unlike Clarkson, he's actively hoping to meet someone. "I love my family and everything, [but] I don't have the person I [will] share my life with, exactly," he shared with the outlet. "But I'm very open to it and I'm getting closer by the day and I'm very optimistic."