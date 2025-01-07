Inside The Kelly Clarkson And Brett Eldredge Engagement Gossip

Nothing gets fans more excited than a potential celebrity romance — and music lovers are convinced Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are more than just duet buddies. Some are even convinced they're engaged. But here's the thing: they're most definitely not. As much as the idea of Clarkson finding love again warms the heart, their relationship is strictly business. They've collaborated on a few holiday hits, but that's as far as it goes.

The pair first teamed up for their Christmas duet "Under the Mistletoe," but there was not even a small meet-cute in the studio — they recorded separately and only performed together on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," coincidentally the same day they met each other for the first time. Clarkson handpicked Eldredge for the project, and he practically jumped at the chance as he was a big fan. But that's it — he's just a fan, and he didn't even flinch when he was confronted about the dating rumors. "Yeah, those always come. It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with," he told Hello! By December 2024, they were back on Clarkson's show performing "Sweet December," and let's just say that the sparks were definitely not flying.

And besides, Clarkson isn't exactly on the hunt for a new partner. After her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she's made it clear she's focused on herself and her kids. So, while the idea of Clarkson and Eldredge as a country music power couple is cute, it's purely speculation. They're definitely not smooching under the mistletoe — just dueting.