Matt Gaetz's Wife Ginger Loves To Show Off In Leggy Looks
As Matt Gaetz's public profile grows, so does that of his wife, whether she likes it or not. Luckily for Matt, Ginger Gaetz appears comfortable in the spotlight and always looks camera-ready. While her long, coifed, honey-highlighted hair and thigh-flaunting style help her fit right in with the MAGA women's clan.
The elite club has a distinct dress code: sky-high heels and flesh-flashing tight, short dresses. The style ethos is "If you've got it, flaunt it." And, if you haven't, then fake it till you make it, which is evident in some of the stunning plastic surgery transformations that have occurred within the GOP's upper echelons. Although, sadly, some of them turned out to be not-so-stunning. Ginger should already be well aware of the latter, though, given what happened to Matt and his shocking transformation into a living, breathing "Beavis and Butthead" character.
Dressing to impress can prove challenging and daunting. It's all too easy to commit a fashion felony; just look at the worst-dressed players at the 2024 RNC; there were plenty to pick from. The outfit JD Vance's wife, Usha, wore for her debut teetered dangerously close to wardrobe malfunction territory, while Marjorie Taylor Greene's RNC dress was even more disastrous than her divorce. Fingers crossed, Ginger will fare better. Either way, going by her past style picks, she will give Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lauren Boebert, and Margo Martin a run for their leggy looks money.
Ginger Gaetz's sunset sandals and playsuit
Clad in a cream-colored utility playsuit and chunky wedge sandals, Ginger Gaetz's perfect pins were on full display as she posed with her husband, Matt Gaetz, for some romantic sunset pics in August 2024. "Proud of your servant's heart, unwavering dedication, and love for our country," she captioned the photos on Instagram. "Grateful for FL-01's support and prayers as we continue to build a brighter future for America."
FL-01 refers to Florida's 1st congressional district, where Matt held a Senate seat until his resignation in November 2024. Rumors swirled that he left the position to avoid the publication of an Ethics Committee report into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, including human trafficking and sex with a minor. Matt denied any wrongdoing, and the investigation was closed without any criminal charges being brought. Still, it's believed by many that the report includes embarrassing and potentially damning material.
Matt's resignation came on the same day that Donald Trump announced him as his pick for Attorney General. However, he was forced to step down days later after it became apparent that he didn't have the Senate votes to win confirmation. Little surprise, given the long list of politicians who hate Matt. Still, at least Ginger, who describes herself as "wifey" on her Instagram bio, continues to proudly stand by her man through the good, the bad, and the alleged. "No one loves America more than this guy," she claimed when Matt announced his AG withdrawal.
Ginger Gaetz's military mini dress
Ginger Gates showed off her toned and tanned legs in a little green dress and suede boots when she visited the Naval Station in Ventura County, California, in April 2023. Such a treat to be a part of the commissioning of the @USSSantaBarbara last month," she captioned a selection of photos and videos on Instagram.
Ginger was at the military facility with Matt Gaetz. The couple attended the ceremonial launching of the Naval combat ship USS Santa Barbara, whose motto is "Resilient and determined." Something that will likely resonate with the ambitious and go-getting Matt, given his knack for keeping calm and carrying on no matter how stormy the seas he navigates become.
Meanwhile, Ginger would have felt right at home among the bosuns and boats. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was the UC Santa Barbara varsity sailing team skipper while studying accounting there. Still, the two haven't always had the best of luck on the high seas. In May 2021, they found themselves out of pocket due to a shady yacht deal. "Rep. Gaetz and Ms. Luckey were recently the target of a financial crime," Matt's spokesperson told a local news outlet. "Which federal law enforcement is both aware of and actively pursuing."
Ginger Gaetz's Log Cabin couture
Ginger Gaetz shimmied in a $218 REVOLVE Generosity fringed dress by Michael Costello in December 2022. "Thank you @logcabinhq & @charlestmoran for another successful year of Spirit of Lincoln!" she captioned an Instagram photo of her posing at the organization's annual gala. "One of my favorite events — surrounded by friends and patriots from around the country."
Ginger and Matt Gaetz are regulars at Log Cabin Miami events, hosting private events and hanging with leading figures of the LGBTQ+ conservative group. It's an interesting partnership, given Matt's legislative track record. GLAAD notes that the politician voted against the Equality Act, opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, and championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay/LGBTQ" law. He branded the LGBTQ+ community "degenerate" and claimed it was attempting to "indoctrinate" school children.
Per Forbes, Matt is also vehemently against drag performances, valiantly leading the (successful) battle against shows being held on military bases — a tradition dating back to the late 1800s that has seen Bob Hope and Sammy Davis Jr., among others, don dresses and heels. "I guess my question is, how much taxpayer money should go to fund drag queen story hours on military bases?" Matt repeatedly demanded to know while questioning Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in May 2023. Matt's ant-drag stance is a crying shame, given that his eyebrows leave even Bianca Del Rio crying into her MAC make-up bag.
Ginger Gaetz's Seaside shift
Ginger Gaetz's perfect pins were on full display when she posed with her husband, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and his wife, Polly Jordan, in August 2022. "Amazing day campaigning with @jimjordanoh04 and Polly!" she captioned an Instagram pic of the four grinning for the camera in Seaside, Florida.
Matt and Jim are tight. The latter was a vocal supporter of the former's bid to be Donald Trump's Attorney General, and he was crushed when Matt was forced to withdraw. "Matt's a talented guy," Jim claimed when ABC News informed him of the decision in November 2024. "Watch him cross-examine a witness, one of the most talented I've ever seen," he continued, mumbling about school board meetings, FBI memorandums, and pro-life Catholics being branded extremists.
Jim really earned his bromance stripes when he went to bat for Matt over the pesky ethics committee report hanging over his head, arguing it should remain sealed. "It's my understanding that it's not supposed to go public. So, if it's not supposed to under the rules, it shouldn't go public," he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham before reiterating his concerns about school meetings and pro-life Catholic persecution.
Ginger Gaetz and Lauren Boebert's leggy look twofer
There was a leggy look twofer in August 2022 when Ginger Gaetz paired up with fellow thigh flasher Lauren Boebert. "Fearfully and wonderfully made. Psalm 139:14," she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair posing at the Lillos Tuscan Grille, her in a navy V-neck shift dress and Boebert in leather.
According to Bible Ref, the whole Psalm reads: "I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well." It pays props to the Almighty for "His omnipotent act of creation." It notes, "The human body that God created in the womb is indeed wonderfully made." Considering Ginger and Boebert's love of figure-flaunting fashions, they clearly agree with the latter.
Boebert is a close friend of the Gaetzs. She and Matt Gaetz were among the hardcore MAGA loyalists in the courthouse cheering Donald Trump on during his May 2024 New York hush money trial. They bagged front-row prime position seats next to Eric Trump to watch all the drama go down. Unfortunately for the couple, they found themselves at the center of the action, for all the wrong reasons, once they stepped outside. A hater waved a "BOOTLICKERS!" sign behind Matt's head as he addressed the crowd, while Boebert was heckled with cries of "Beetlejuice!"