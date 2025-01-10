Matt Gaetz's Wife Ginger Loves To Show Off In Leggy Looks

Clad in a cream-colored utility playsuit and chunky wedge sandals, Ginger Gaetz's perfect pins were on full display as she posed with her husband, Matt Gaetz, for some romantic sunset pics in August 2024. "Proud of your servant's heart, unwavering dedication, and love for our country," she captioned the photos on Instagram. "Grateful for FL-01's support and prayers as we continue to build a brighter future for America."

FL-01 refers to Florida's 1st congressional district, where Matt held a Senate seat until his resignation in November 2024. Rumors swirled that he left the position to avoid the publication of an Ethics Committee report into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, including human trafficking and sex with a minor. Matt denied any wrongdoing, and the investigation was closed without any criminal charges being brought. Still, it's believed by many that the report includes embarrassing and potentially damning material.

Matt's resignation came on the same day that Donald Trump announced him as his pick for Attorney General. However, he was forced to step down days later after it became apparent that he didn't have the Senate votes to win confirmation. Little surprise, given the long list of politicians who hate Matt. Still, at least Ginger, who describes herself as "wifey" on her Instagram bio, continues to proudly stand by her man through the good, the bad, and the alleged. "No one loves America more than this guy," she claimed when Matt announced his AG withdrawal.