We Barely Recognized Lauren Boebert In Old Photos Before Politics

Before she became a politician, Lauren Boebert dipped her toes into political waters in a surprising way — she was the owner and operator of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. The restaurant gained national recognition in 2014 when it became known that Boebert and her staff were carrying firearms while serving customers — as Colorado is an open-carry state. According to Boebert, gun-toting servers were not a gimmick that began when the restaurant opened but something that happened organically. "I wanted to start carrying just for my protection. This is my establishment, so I didn't see anything wrong with that," she told ABC News in July 2014.

EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images

Older press photos from her full-time restaurateur days really highlight how much Boebert has changed since switching careers. Photos taken at Shooters Grill in 2018 show Boebert with a mousey look, but a major difference is seeing Boebert without her glasses. Another aesthetic change is that pre-politics, Boebert did not cake on her makeup, and her eyebrows are not as dark and bold as they would later become. One constant, however, is that Boebert sported the side parted hair even before her MAGA makeover.

A year after these photos were taken at her restaurant, Boebert announced she was running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in December 2019, with the hope of putting an end to the "left-wing lunatics," as she said in a statement, per The Colorado Sun. "This is not a career move for me," Boebert said at the time. That didn't exactly pan out, as Boebert eventually shut down Shooters Grill. Once she entered politics, she rocked her trademark glasses — though she'd occasionally left them at home.