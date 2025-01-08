We Barely Recognized Lauren Boebert In Old Photos Before Politics
Before she became a politician, Lauren Boebert dipped her toes into political waters in a surprising way — she was the owner and operator of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. The restaurant gained national recognition in 2014 when it became known that Boebert and her staff were carrying firearms while serving customers — as Colorado is an open-carry state. According to Boebert, gun-toting servers were not a gimmick that began when the restaurant opened but something that happened organically. "I wanted to start carrying just for my protection. This is my establishment, so I didn't see anything wrong with that," she told ABC News in July 2014.
Older press photos from her full-time restaurateur days really highlight how much Boebert has changed since switching careers. Photos taken at Shooters Grill in 2018 show Boebert with a mousey look, but a major difference is seeing Boebert without her glasses. Another aesthetic change is that pre-politics, Boebert did not cake on her makeup, and her eyebrows are not as dark and bold as they would later become. One constant, however, is that Boebert sported the side parted hair even before her MAGA makeover.
A year after these photos were taken at her restaurant, Boebert announced she was running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in December 2019, with the hope of putting an end to the "left-wing lunatics," as she said in a statement, per The Colorado Sun. "This is not a career move for me," Boebert said at the time. That didn't exactly pan out, as Boebert eventually shut down Shooters Grill. Once she entered politics, she rocked her trademark glasses — though she'd occasionally left them at home.
Lauren Boebert's makeover
Lauren Boebert's dramatic transformation since starting her political career was noticed early on. The Colorado Sun noted her makeover in September 2020, comparing her to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. The glasses may be the most noticeable fashion change, but even without them, Boebert looks significantly different from her days at Shooters Grill. She uploaded a selfie with Matt Gaetz sans glasses to X, formerly Twitter, in August 2024. Boebert wore heavy makeup, with her sharply defined, darkly shaded eyebrows standing out. That eyebrow technique was one she employed at most times.
Of course, it was more than just a pair of spectacles and beauty products that went into Boebert's makeover. While appearing on Rumble Media in April 2024, the Colorado politician spoke candidly about cosmetic procedures. "You want to be an adult. You want to spend your own money to change your body, sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox," she said. Boebert then told a story about being mistaken for Nancy Pelosi by a group of students and how it made her want Botox. "I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life," she added.
All the cosmetic changes about Boebert are evident, but one thing that hasn't changed since her Shooters Grill days? Her love for firearms. In September 2022, Boebert posted a photo to Instagram of when she visited a gun factory. She posed with an automatic rifle while rocking a pair of skintight jeans and black high heels. A couple of years later, Boebert uploaded a pic to X in November 2024, where she held another automatic weapon. That was not the only gun on display, as Boebert's arms were noticeably more toned than her pre-politics look.