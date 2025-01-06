Glen Powell Dethrones Bradley Cooper As Most Insufferable At 2025 Golden Globes

Bradley Cooper might owe Glen Powell a thank-you card after the Golden Globes — or at least a nod of respect. Powell may be the hottest thing in Hollywood right now, but he's also doing the most to snag the title of Most Annoying on the red carpet. Cooper used to hold that honor, but Powell seems determined to defend it like his life depends on it.

In case you haven't noticed, Powell has been everywhere lately, riding the wave of his breakout in Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick." Hustle's the name of his game, and honestly, we can't knock it. The guy has clearly earned his spot! From his steamy — not to mention controversial — romcom with Sydney Sweeney, "Anyone But You," to top-billing the "Twisters" reboot and co-writing the comedy-crime hit "Hit-Man," Powell's been busy. Oh, and that last project? It earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Not too shabby, Powell!

Regarding the awards show, we must admit, Powell does clean up well — the tux was certainly working if you ask us. But looking good doesn't excuse everything. First, he copied Cooper's signature shtick of dragging his parents to the red carpet (cute, but unoriginal). Then, he strolled into the event wearing sunglasses. Yes, sunglasses. At night. In a room full of actors pretending to be humble. Glen, was the blinding flash of cameras worse than the sheer intensity of that oversized, very enthusiastic smile of yours?