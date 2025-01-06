Sofía Vergara's Son Has A New Nepo Baby Rival (And You Won't Guess Who It Is)

Jodie Foster and Sofía Vergara's "rivalry" made for some of the best entertainment at the 2025 Golden Globes — but don't get too excited, this isn't the kind of dramatic celebrity feud that the internet loves to devour. It's more of a playful banter, and honestly, the two seem to be having the time of their lives with it. After all, just like at the 2024 Emmys, they were competing for the same award, which Foster ultimately took home. But it turns out the rivalry doesn't stop with them — their sons are apparently getting pulled into the mix, too.

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol (look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Foster and Vergara were both nominated for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television — Vergara for "Griselda" and Foster for "True Detective: Night Country." When presenters Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara announced Foster as the winner, Vergara wasted no time heckling her from the audience. "No, no! Again! Give me one!" she joked. And Foster, ever the class act, laughed it off and gave Vergara a sweet shoutout. "I know, I know," she said. "The greatest thing about being this age and being this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofía."

Foster kept the love going in her speech, thanking the cast and crew, but her biggest shoutout? Her son, Charlie, who seems to be dipping his toes into the acting world — just like Vergara's handsome son, Manolo. "More than anything, I want to thank my family because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who is starting his career — hopefully, you understand the joy such joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work," she said. Watch out, Manolo — there's another nepo baby on the scene!