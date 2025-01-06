Scout Willis Proves She Inherited Mom Demi's Killer Legs In Racy Golden Globes Afterparty Look

Scout Willis showed off some award-winning looks of her own after her mother, Demi Moore, took home a Golden Globe award for best actress. Scout was spotted leaving the star-studded CAA afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where she hit the streets with her sister Tallulah Willis by her side. Her high-slit black dress gave plenty of room to reveal Scout's gorgeous legs, a family heirloom apparently inherited from her mother Moore, who is well-known for her seemingly ageless beauty (and inappropriate outfits), though there was a certain comic irony to her award for best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture stemming from her role as an aging, beauty-obsessed starlet in "The Substance."

Scout upheld the family legacy for jaw-dropping looks at the afterparty, while her mother graced the awards ceremony in a golden, sculptured Armani Privé dress, with her signature black hair swept to the side and accented by a pair of dangling sparkly earrings. Scout and Tallulah are two of three daughters, with the third being tragedy-plagued Rumer Willis, who are shared by Moore and legendary actor Bruce Willis. The former Hollywood power couple was married from 1987 until their headline-making divorce in 2000. With parents like that, it's no surprise that their kids have all come out gorgeous.