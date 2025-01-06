Scout Willis Proves She Inherited Mom Demi's Killer Legs In Racy Golden Globes Afterparty Look
Scout Willis showed off some award-winning looks of her own after her mother, Demi Moore, took home a Golden Globe award for best actress. Scout was spotted leaving the star-studded CAA afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where she hit the streets with her sister Tallulah Willis by her side. Her high-slit black dress gave plenty of room to reveal Scout's gorgeous legs, a family heirloom apparently inherited from her mother Moore, who is well-known for her seemingly ageless beauty (and inappropriate outfits), though there was a certain comic irony to her award for best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture stemming from her role as an aging, beauty-obsessed starlet in "The Substance."
Scout upheld the family legacy for jaw-dropping looks at the afterparty, while her mother graced the awards ceremony in a golden, sculptured Armani Privé dress, with her signature black hair swept to the side and accented by a pair of dangling sparkly earrings. Scout and Tallulah are two of three daughters, with the third being tragedy-plagued Rumer Willis, who are shared by Moore and legendary actor Bruce Willis. The former Hollywood power couple was married from 1987 until their headline-making divorce in 2000. With parents like that, it's no surprise that their kids have all come out gorgeous.
The girls were all on Demi's side after her win
Before Demi Moore's daughters hit the afterparty, they made sure to cheer on their mother's historic win at home and on social media. Scandal-prone daughters, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis, posted a video on Instagram of the two surrounded by friends and family as they eagerly awaited the envelope opening. When Moore's name was called out as the winner, they burst into cheers. Demi's proud daughters then took to social media to post their support, with People reporting that Rumer wrote in an Instagram Stories post, "What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work your entire career."
Scout chimed in with a Stories post of her own, with People reporting that it said, "I am so beyond proud, my entire body is buzzing. I am so overwhelmed with joy and pride and gratitude!!" To add to the family love fest, Tallulah wrote, "This woman is my teacher, my guide my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride." And to make it one big blended family celebration, People reported that Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also kept the family positivity going by posting, "We're screaming over here!!! Congratulations @demimoore!!!!!"