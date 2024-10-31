Scandals Bruce Willis & Demi Moore's Daughters Have Been Caught In
The following article includes mention of substance use.
Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis have all been exceptionally open about their wild habits during their younger years, and it turns out they weren't exaggerating. Quite the opposite; each of the girls had to deal with serious scandals in their teens and early twenties.
We'll start with the eldest, Rumer Willis. Back in 2007, Rumer was just 19 years old and beginning to make a name for herself as an actor. However, while on location for "From Within," things took a bit of a turn. As was reported at the time, someone called the cops over excessive noise coming from the hotel room Rumer was staying in. But what was initially a noise complaint ended with one of the people in the room being arrested for being in possession of marijuana.
It does bear mentioning that Rumer herself wasn't arrested. It's also the only time she's been involved in a scandal, herself. Sure, the eldest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has spoken fairly candidly about her experience with alcohol dependency, and in her appearance on "Red Table Talk," she revealed that she had actually made the 911 call the night Moore had a synthetic pot and nitrous oxide-induced seizure. However, in the same interview, Rumer revealed that she knew she wanted to stop drinking after she began having panic attacks.
Tallulah Willis was busted for underage drinking
While Rumer Willis' brush with the law was fairly limited, the same can't be said for her younger sister, Tallulah Willis.
Some may remember that back in 2011, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest child had a run-in of her own with the police after they spotted then-17-year-old Tallulah and friends carrying bottles of alcohol. The girls were taken into custody but let off with an official warning, and according to Daily Mail, Tallulah initially called her father to collect her. However, since he was out of town, her mom arrived instead — a pretty big deal, since Tallulah wasn't talking to Moore at the time.
Unfortunately, a year after her police warning, Tallulah was embroiled in yet another scandal. In 2012, Radar reported that a number of outlets had been approached by someone trying to sell topless pictures of the then-teenager. She was also said to have been smoking marijuana in the pictures. Luckily for Tallulah, Radar later revealed that the pics would not be published by any of the outlets that had been approached. No reason has ever been given for why that was the case, but it was sure to have been a relief for Tallulah and her family (and was certainly in the best interests of common decency, too).
Tallulah was seen with alcohol in her early teens
It bears mentioning that even before her police warning and the pot pictures, Tallulah Willis had also been implicated in another mini-scandal. As noted by Daily Mail, back in 2009, a then-15-year-old Tallulah had been celebrating her sister Scout Willis' birthday — and was spotted with both cigarettes and wine.
Though the scandal never ended up being investigated, Tallulah has since confirmed that it was around that age that she began experimenting with alcohol. Explaining how it all began, she shared on "Red Table Talk" that she'd been 14 the first time she had alcohol and had been on family vacation at the time. However, things took a serious turn not long after. "When I was 15, I guzzled vodka and I almost died from alcohol poisoning," she admitted.
Heartbreakingly, as evidenced by the fact that she ended up being caught for underage drinking at 17, her experience with alcohol poisoning didn't mark a turning point for Tallulah. In fact, she also revealed that in one scary incident that almost cost her life, she'd used both cocaine and codeine, and Scout hadn't been able to wake her up. Thankfully, it was after that that she committed to staying sober.
Scout Willis was also caught drinking underage
On to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's middle daughter, Scout Willis, who, unfortunately, found herself in trouble with the law for underage drinking as well.
In 2012, Scout was busted by a police officer for drinking beer in a subway station. Drinking in public could have gotten her into trouble as is — but that wasn't all. Scout was also 20 years old, making her underage ... and that still wasn't all. Asked for her name and ID, Scout handed over a fake document, which said her name was Katherine Kelly. It's not clear what happened next, but Scout did end up telling the cop her real name, and admitted that someone else had given her the false doc.
Luckily for Scout, her punishment wasn't anything major. Possibly as a result of her lawyer questioning whether she had actually been drinking beer (since it was a Pakistani brand, and Pakistan doesn't allow beer exports), the case ended up being dismissed. That's not to say she walked away without doing some kind of time, though. Scout was still required to complete two days' worth of community service. We'd say she got a pretty lucky break with that one.
Scout's social media posts came under scrutiny
Getting caught with a beer-that-might-not-have-been-a-beer wasn't Scout Willis' only brush with scandal in 2012. She also ended up making headlines for some very controversial posts to X (then known as Twitter). However, it seems that this particular scandal was all a misunderstanding.
As reported by Us Weekly at the time, internet sleuths had worked out that Scout was behind posts shared by the since-deleted @bougepunk account. Among the posts shared were, "I hate capitalism like I hate my parents, but they both serve me so well." Another read, "Last night Terry Richardson tried to [bleep] me, I didn't let him, obviously. But I did let him photograph me topless in the bathroom" (via Page Six). No wonder the comments made a stir!
Luckily, a spokesperson for Scout (who is now a musician for a living), made a point of clearing things up. In a comment to People, they explained, "In connection with a class assignment, in which students were asked to create a 'culture jam' or 'hoax,' three students created a satirical and fabricated Twitter account in which everything tweeted was fictional" (via Page Six). The spokesperson went on to add that the entire point of the project was to prove how controversial, yet fake, posts could boost a social media profile. Here's hoping Scout got an A for the assignment because there's no denying she delivered!
Scout staged a topless protest
In another scandal that wasn't exactly a scandal, in 2014, Scout Willis took a walk around New York City while topless. She also documented it on X — and made it clear that she wasn't doing it for some fresh air.
In a series of posts to X, Scout revealed that she was staging a protest against Instagram's ban of pictures of women's nipples. Her profile on the platform had been deactivated after she went against their nudity guidelines, which many have deemed unfair, since men's nipples aren't censored on the app. "Legal in NYC but not on @instagram," she wrote as a caption to one pic, which saw her flower shopping in nothing but a skirt and a pair of flats. In another head-on shot, she sassily quipped, "What @instagram won't let you see #freethenipple."
Of course, Scout likely wanted to cause a scandal with her protest to gain more awareness for the #FreeTheNipple campaign. That said, it was also aimed at removing the scandal surrounding women's nipples. As she wrote for XOJane, men's nipples were once seen as improper as well, but that had changed. As such, she questioned, "Why can't a mother proudly breastfeed her child in public without feeling sexualized? Why is a 17-year-old-girl being asked to leave her own prom because a group of fathers find her too provocative? ... What I am arguing for is a woman's right to choose how she represents her body" (via Time). Given just how committed Scout is to fighting for equality, it's no surprise Demi Moore is such a proud mom.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).