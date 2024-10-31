Scandals Bruce Willis & Demi Moore's Daughters Have Been Caught In

The following article includes mention of substance use.

Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis have all been exceptionally open about their wild habits during their younger years, and it turns out they weren't exaggerating. Quite the opposite; each of the girls had to deal with serious scandals in their teens and early twenties.

We'll start with the eldest, Rumer Willis. Back in 2007, Rumer was just 19 years old and beginning to make a name for herself as an actor. However, while on location for "From Within," things took a bit of a turn. As was reported at the time, someone called the cops over excessive noise coming from the hotel room Rumer was staying in. But what was initially a noise complaint ended with one of the people in the room being arrested for being in possession of marijuana.

It does bear mentioning that Rumer herself wasn't arrested. It's also the only time she's been involved in a scandal, herself. Sure, the eldest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has spoken fairly candidly about her experience with alcohol dependency, and in her appearance on "Red Table Talk," she revealed that she had actually made the 911 call the night Moore had a synthetic pot and nitrous oxide-induced seizure. However, in the same interview, Rumer revealed that she knew she wanted to stop drinking after she began having panic attacks.