Ivanka Trump's Shady History With Kamala Harris Fully Explained

The Trump family has never hidden their dislike for Kamala Harris. During the 2024 presidential race, Donald Trump made her his metaphorical punching bag, calling her all sorts of names, including "mentally impaired" and "lazy as hell," and claimed she did a "sh***y" job as vice president. But here's something even hardcore MAGA folks may not know: years before the insults came, the Trumps were writing Harris checks. Yes, actual checks. Even her so-called favorite daughter, Ivanka Trump, threw money at Harris at one point.

Flashback to the early 2010s, and the Trumps were surprisingly on Team Harris — or at least it seemed that way. In 2011, as Harris sought reelection as California's attorney general, Donald reportedly forked over $5,000 in September of that year and followed up with another $1,000 in 2013. Following her dad's footsteps, Ivanka reportedly chipped in $2,000 in 2014. But of course, when those donations resurfaced, Trump's camp scrambled for an explanation. His spokesman, Steven Cheung, brushed it off as a savvy business move. "At that time, some 15 years ago, President Trump was a global businessman and knew how to play the game and win the game with corrupt politicians like Kamala Harris," he said in a statement shared with People.

And Ivanka? True to her brand, she stayed mum about the whole thing, but her past as a long-time Democrat probably fills in the blanks. Like father, like daughter, after all. Harris reportedly didn't even want their money. Most of the donations went elsewhere, proving she wasn't too keen about letting Trump dollars touch her political career. Who can blame her, really?