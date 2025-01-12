Bijou Phillips Moved On Quickly After Danny Masterson Went To Prison

The following article includes mentions of rape.

Bijou Phillips moved on at warp speed after Danny Masterson's rape conviction.

In September 2023, a judge slapped Masterson with the maximum sentence (30 years in prison) after a jury found him guilty of raping two women. Despite previously pledging to stick beside Masterson during his legal battles, Phillips called it quits on their marriage almost immediately after he received his sentencing. According to In Touch, Masterson retaliated by doing everything in his power to slow down the process, reportedly because of jealousy over Phillips' thriving love life. "Some people think Bijou's delusional to still think Danny could be happy for her to get on with her life," shared a source in April 2024. "He clearly isn't. He's very bitter and angry — especially as he knows she's dating!"

This report came six months after Life & Style reported that Phillips was hoping to find a wealthy man to replace the "That '70s Show" star, whose $8 million fortune could be in jeopardy if his victims decide to sue him for damages. "Bijou has an extremely expensive lifestyle, and there's no way she can maintain it now that Danny's out of the picture," claimed a source who spoke with the outlet. "Bijou has no income and hasn't worked as a model or actress in years," they continued. "She seems to think her only option is to find another rich man to rescue her. She's discreetly putting the word out, seeing what her options are."

Given Phillips' new suitor, it seems that the insider might have been on the money.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).