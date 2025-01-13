The Plastic Surgery Trend Kim Zolciak Desperately Needs To Ditch
Kim Zolciak has admitted to hopping on several plastic surgery trends (including boob jobs and tummy tucks) over the years, but there's one procedure she should probably ease up on. Since making her Bravo debut on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2008, the fabulous reality star has undergone a plastic surgery transformation that's seen her repeatedly tweak her natural beauty and she's paid special attention to her lips. While fans react whenever Zolciak refines her looks, they have been especially vocal about her journey with lip filler, which has undeniably plumped up her natural pout to the Nth degree. Unfortunately, many fans seem to think she's gone overboard in that department. "Kim zolciak lips look ewwwwwww lmbooooooo and she quick to say ppl are hating on her. Nah I don't think so," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Despite the public's perception, Zolciak is determined to achieve her desired aesthetic. In December 2024, the "Don't Be Tardy" alum was caught out by paparazzi from Lion's Share News amid her divorce from former NFL star Kroy Biermann. Although she spilled some major tea about the source of their ongoing strife — in her opinion, it's all Biermann's fault; also, they're still cohabitating underneath the same roof — her divorce update wasn't the most noteworthy thing about the video. Instead, it appears as if Zolciak has kept up her lip filler appointments, as her pout looked freshly plumped and larger than fans had previously noted (which is definitely saying something).
In the end, Zolciak's controversial pout wasn't the topic of discussion that day, but she's spoken at length about her lip filler in the past.
Kim Zolciak previously dissolved her lip filler
Kim Zolciak always goes the honest route when it comes to her outward appearance, especially her often-discussed lips. Over the years, the mom-of-six has addressed questions about her decision to utilize lip fillers. In 2018, for example, Zolciak addressed confronting folks who felt she'd already jumped the shark. "I definitely have my moments where I'll write back to somebody. [But] I really don't care," she told People, adding, "I overdraw [my lips] quite a bit." However, she didn't deny that her fabulous pout had definitely become, well, a lot more noticeable with time. "They do look large and in charge, but I love them, I do," she continued. "I'm totally happy with them."
Well, she was happy at the time, as she admitted later in the piece to dissolving them in the past. She broached the topic again in 2020 when speaking with Us Weekly about her decision to temporarily deflate her famous pout. "Brielle had always talked about getting them dissolved and starting over. I'm like, 'I don't want that hassle. That's just too much,'" Zolciak shared about her daughter's decision to start fresh with her own pout. However, she was swayed when her smile started to look a little off. "But I did notice that when I smiled, you couldn't see my teeth anymore — [not] as much, anyway. I didn't feel like myself," she continued. After Zolciak's M.D. dissolved her initial work, they eventually "refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect," as she shared through Instagram Stories.
However, her definition of perfect has seemingly evolved with time.