The Plastic Surgery Trend Kim Zolciak Desperately Needs To Ditch

Kim Zolciak has admitted to hopping on several plastic surgery trends (including boob jobs and tummy tucks) over the years, but there's one procedure she should probably ease up on. Since making her Bravo debut on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2008, the fabulous reality star has undergone a plastic surgery transformation that's seen her repeatedly tweak her natural beauty and she's paid special attention to her lips. While fans react whenever Zolciak refines her looks, they have been especially vocal about her journey with lip filler, which has undeniably plumped up her natural pout to the Nth degree. Unfortunately, many fans seem to think she's gone overboard in that department. "Kim zolciak lips look ewwwwwww lmbooooooo and she quick to say ppl are hating on her. Nah I don't think so," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the public's perception, Zolciak is determined to achieve her desired aesthetic. In December 2024, the "Don't Be Tardy" alum was caught out by paparazzi from Lion's Share News amid her divorce from former NFL star Kroy Biermann. Although she spilled some major tea about the source of their ongoing strife — in her opinion, it's all Biermann's fault; also, they're still cohabitating underneath the same roof — her divorce update wasn't the most noteworthy thing about the video. Instead, it appears as if Zolciak has kept up her lip filler appointments, as her pout looked freshly plumped and larger than fans had previously noted (which is definitely saying something).

In the end, Zolciak's controversial pout wasn't the topic of discussion that day, but she's spoken at length about her lip filler in the past.