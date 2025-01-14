Elon Musk Accidentally Let It Slip That He Can't Stand RFK Jr.

Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seem to be the founding members of the Donald Trump fan club, and for a while, they appeared to be chummy. The duo even united once to take a jab at Kamala Harris. But beneath the surface, their bromance is shaky at best, with Musk openly shading Kennedy on a few of his more, let's just say, questionable stances.

Both have official seats at Trump's table, with Musk heading up the hilariously named Department of Government Efficiency (yep, its acronym is DOGE), while Kennedy oversees the Department of Health and Human Services (you can't make this up). Musk initially couldn't contain his excitement about being part of this so-called dream team. On X (formerly known as Twitter, because of course he changed the name), the Tesla head honcho gushed, "I have to say that the team @realDonaldTrump is assembling for this administration is very strong. The vibe is good." He posted it along with a photo of them digging into a McDonald's feast —Trump's favorite cuisine, which, by the way, RFK. Jr. finds abhorrent.

But Musk's enthusiasm was short-lived. Barely a month later, he made it clear the vibe was not so good after all, taking to X to call out (or at least that's what it seemed) Kennedy on, of all things, Ozempic. Who knew the diabetes drug turned weight loss trend could be the end of this MAGA-driven friendship?