Elon Musk Accidentally Let It Slip That He Can't Stand RFK Jr.
Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seem to be the founding members of the Donald Trump fan club, and for a while, they appeared to be chummy. The duo even united once to take a jab at Kamala Harris. But beneath the surface, their bromance is shaky at best, with Musk openly shading Kennedy on a few of his more, let's just say, questionable stances.
Both have official seats at Trump's table, with Musk heading up the hilariously named Department of Government Efficiency (yep, its acronym is DOGE), while Kennedy oversees the Department of Health and Human Services (you can't make this up). Musk initially couldn't contain his excitement about being part of this so-called dream team. On X (formerly known as Twitter, because of course he changed the name), the Tesla head honcho gushed, "I have to say that the team @realDonaldTrump is assembling for this administration is very strong. The vibe is good." He posted it along with a photo of them digging into a McDonald's feast —Trump's favorite cuisine, which, by the way, RFK. Jr. finds abhorrent.
But Musk's enthusiasm was short-lived. Barely a month later, he made it clear the vibe was not so good after all, taking to X to call out (or at least that's what it seemed) Kennedy on, of all things, Ozempic. Who knew the diabetes drug turned weight loss trend could be the end of this MAGA-driven friendship?
Musk admitted he opposes RFK Jr.'s stance on Ozempic
Elon Musk might've subtly shaded Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he took to X on Christmas Day 2024 to post his "Ozempic Santa" photo. Dressed in a noticeably slimmed-down Santa suit in front of a festive tree, Musk noted that it was "like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!" While he later clarified that his weight loss came courtesy of Mounjaro, he quipped, "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it."
Ozempic Santa pic.twitter.com/7YECSNpWoz
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024
Though not a direct dig at RFK Jr., Musk's post clearly contradicted Kennedy's staunch stance against drugs like Ozempic. Kennedy has repeatedly argued that Americans should focus on eating healthier rather than relying on pharmaceutical solutions. "If we just gave good food, three meals a day, to every man, woman and child in our country, we could solve the obesity and diabetes epidemic overnight," he told Greg Gutfeld on Fox News, noting that making Ozempic available to everyone who's overweight would cost as much as $3 trillion annually, as opposed to providing healthier meals that would supposedly only cost a fifth of that amount.
As of this writing, RFK Jr. hasn't responded to Musk's holiday post, leaving the fate of their budding bromance in limbo. But let's give Musk some credit — he's consistently championed these drugs, previously tweeting, "Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public," he said. "Nothing else is even close." Maybe they should swap roles: Musk as health chief, Kennedy as DOGE commander?