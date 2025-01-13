Erin Andrews' Frumpy Sideline Outfit Steals The Gameday Spotlight

While Erin Andrews' oversized outfit may have drawn the ire and praise of audiences and headlines alike, it's not the first time she's drummed up controversy while reporting from the sidelines. In another instance, while reporting on the Green Bay Packers, Andrews caused an uproar after interviewing Aaron Rodgers during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 virus. In 2021, the Packers' then-quarterback held a controversial stance against immunizations and had even gotten COVID-19 himself. However, he and Andrews were caught giving each other a hug after their sideline interview — which was done six feet apart. The public was swift to decry the risks and double standards, appearing as if social distancing only mattered when the cameras were rolling. In an interview with Esquire, Andrews stuck to her expertise, saying, "I don't really want to step into things like that. I stay really far away from politics because listen, I'm paid to talk about sports and that's where my love and my allegiance lies."

Andrews was also tied up in some other commentator controversy, albeit for an entirely different competitive event, when she was suddenly fired as the host of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020 alongside her co-host Tom Bergeron. While the exit was swift, fans of the dynamic hosting duo were happy to see Andrews and Bergeron reunite in 2021 when Andrews reposted a photo from Bergeron's Instagram with a hint that the two could be coming off the sidelines to team up on a new project. Andrews replied to Bergeron's caption — "Reunited & it feels so good" — with an optimistic prediction that read, "Always something in the works." It's a good sign that no matter the controversy, whether outfit or employment, Andrews is never far from bouncing back, so we're not too worried about the brown-fit.