Erin Andrews' Frumpy Sideline Outfit Steals The Gameday Spotlight
All eyes ended up on the sidelines on January 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Green Bay Packers for an NFL wild card game that was a stepping stone to Super Bowl LIX. And while fans were eager to watch the football game, many spectators were instead fixated on Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews' bulky, brown outfit. Looking a bit like a football herself, Andrews gave commentary from the sideline while wearing a head-to-toe brown winter ensemble that appeared designed for only one purpose — to keep her warm.
And while Andrews has certainly endured worse tragedy, social media lit up as the distracted viewers focused less on her analysis and more on her brown jumpsuit apparatus. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked that she looked like a UPS worker, writing, "Erin Andrews running late from delivering packages, straight to the sideline. That's dedication." Meanwhile, others were quick to point out similarities between Andrews' outfit and that of Ralphie's oversized snowsuit from "A Christmas Story," with one observer quipping, "If Erin Andrews falls down on the sideline. She will be just like the kid from Christmas Story. Better help her up." Another user was more predictive, tweeting, "Looks like she is going to go snowmobiling after the game."
Many who know the cold came to her defense
While the haters were quick to find their most vicious comparisons, plenty more fans came to Erin Andrews' defense. One user on X wrote, "Most women loved it on her and wished they could pull it off at a football game. Stylish and warm an comfy." Another person sounded like they wanted one for themselves, tweeting, "Is Erin Andrews wearing a ski outfit that looks both so comfy and stylish?" And a more astute user noted the double standard that female reporters face that their male counterparts do not. "I apologize for not recognizing her outfit but I was listening to what she was saying, does ANYONE ever critique what the male reporters are wearing?" their post read. "Keep up the good work Erin, [you're] right up there with Gayle Gardner."
Others appreciated her practicality in the face of such cold temperatures, with one user on X writing, "I think she's just being smart, she's trying to stay warm instead of being stylish!" Another netizen got straight to the point. "She looks great!" they opined. "It's cold and she's dressed for the weather." Meanwhile, some super fans apparently could never see Andrews make a fashion faux pas (even without makeup), with one admirer gushing, "She is so beautiful that she could rock a paper bag." And there were some who even wanted the controversial snowsuit for themselves (or a lucky girlfriend). "Anyone care to help a clueless bf by telling me the jacket brand or where I can find one?" asked an Instagrammer. "Much obliged."
She's no stranger to sideline controversy
While Erin Andrews' oversized outfit may have drawn the ire and praise of audiences and headlines alike, it's not the first time she's drummed up controversy while reporting from the sidelines. In another instance, while reporting on the Green Bay Packers, Andrews caused an uproar after interviewing Aaron Rodgers during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 virus. In 2021, the Packers' then-quarterback held a controversial stance against immunizations and had even gotten COVID-19 himself. However, he and Andrews were caught giving each other a hug after their sideline interview — which was done six feet apart. The public was swift to decry the risks and double standards, appearing as if social distancing only mattered when the cameras were rolling. In an interview with Esquire, Andrews stuck to her expertise, saying, "I don't really want to step into things like that. I stay really far away from politics because listen, I'm paid to talk about sports and that's where my love and my allegiance lies."
Andrews was also tied up in some other commentator controversy, albeit for an entirely different competitive event, when she was suddenly fired as the host of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020 alongside her co-host Tom Bergeron. While the exit was swift, fans of the dynamic hosting duo were happy to see Andrews and Bergeron reunite in 2021 when Andrews reposted a photo from Bergeron's Instagram with a hint that the two could be coming off the sidelines to team up on a new project. Andrews replied to Bergeron's caption — "Reunited & it feels so good" — with an optimistic prediction that read, "Always something in the works." It's a good sign that no matter the controversy, whether outfit or employment, Andrews is never far from bouncing back, so we're not too worried about the brown-fit.