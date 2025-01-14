Expert: Pete Hegseth & Wife's Body Language Before Hearing Says It All About Their Marriage
Arriving on Capitol Hill on January 14, Pete Hegseth kicked off a rather intense Senate confirmation hearing that was full of scrutiny. After being nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to the position of Secretary of Defense, the shady side of Hegseth began to emerge, causing many in politics to feel uncomfortable with him potentially assuming such an important role. However, for their part, Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, seemed in good spirits as they entered the building. The couple were both boasting some serious smiles and looked fairly at ease.
BREAKING🚨: Pete Hegseth arrives on Capitol Hill. His confirmation hearing begins imminently. pic.twitter.com/uhFbXSG3fh
— Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 14, 2025
What at first appears to be a nonchalant yet confident walk into the Senate chambers could be full of more information than meets the eye. We reached out to body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown to get the full scoop. In the video above, the couple is seen with heads high and shoulders back, but in other posts on X, formerly Twitter, Hegseth can be seen smirking and showing off the American flag lining of his suit jacket. Is it possible he's not taking this as seriously as he should? What does Rauchet leading the way indicate for the state of their marriage? Brown breaks it all down with her expert insights.
Hegseth and Rauchet appear in very good spirits
What behavior analyst Traci Brown first noticed about Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet's arrival to the Capitol was their poise. "Both seem confident, walking tall, chest out," Brown pointed out. The fact that Rauchet appears to be just a step or two ahead of Hegseth was also of note to Brown. "Of interest is that ... she's walking ahead of him. I can't see if they're holding hands or if he's guiding her. Could be a show of chivalry." Considering some of the salacious rumors swirling around Hegseth's marriage, it would behoove him to amp up the chivalrous behavior in public.
As much as the hearing itself was destined to be full of hard questions and contentions, the body language of Hegseth and Rauchet upon arrival seemed to indicate they were prepared. According to Brown, "They're both smiling, enjoying the attention and expecting a positive outcome." With the hearing over, most of the general takeaway was what was to be expected: Hegseth shot back against scandalous claims of alleged sexual assault, defended his position on women serving in the military, and was generally supported by members of the GOP. He even took a moment to kiss Rauchet after the hearing — a true display of marital support.