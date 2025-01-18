Tragic Details About Kieran Culkin

"Succession" star Kieran Culkin has officially grown into a major Hollywood presence, maybe even eclipsing his close older brother Macaulay Culkin's "Home Alone" fame. The Emmy award-winning and Golden Globe-winning actor lands right in the middle of the seven Culkin children born to Kit Culkin and his partner Patricia Brentrup, who never formally married but who guided their children toward the spotlight. Kit was a Broadway actor who imparted (or forced, but more on that below) his love of the profession to his many children as he infamously transitioned from working on his own career to managing theirs, leading Macaulay to success only to be forced out of the family picture before Kieran's accomplishments.

While Kieran is now a father with two kids of his own and has been happily married to Jazz Charton for over a decade, many of Kieran's struggles stem from his father's turbulent showbiz relationship with his family. According to the Irish Times, it all came to an end when his father lost the kids in a contentious custody battle where Kit looked at them more as clients than kids, with Kieran telling the outlet, "It was about the custody of the five kids then under 18, and that's all. But his main concern was that he could be our manager. He was OK with losing custody, if he could still be our manager." Despite Kieran becoming a household name due to his irreverent and oftentimes foul-mouthed behavior, his life has been filled with as many tragedies as triumphs before making it to Hollywood's highest peaks.