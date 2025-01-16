Jill Biden Accidentally Shades Husband Joe With Spicy Five-Word Response To Trump

Jill Biden finally gave us the lowdown on her surprising chat with Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The interaction, which sent the internet into a meme frenzy, had everyone wondering why Jill, who's no Trump enthusiast, looked so friendly. Trump, of course, couldn't resist turning the moment into a marketing opportunity, joking (or not?) that Jill only entertained him because of his new fragrance line. But in a recent interview, Jill revealed the real story — and managed to throw a little shade at her husband, Joe Biden, while she was at it.

For those who missed it, Jill and Trump shared what some might generously call a "bonding moment" at the event. The encounter was immortalized in a photo where Jill was smiling at Trump, sparking endless speculation of what they may have chatted about. Predictably, Trump took to Truth Social to caption it with "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" and conveniently added a link to his $199 perfume collection, because, well, he's Trump. Jill's camp didn't comment at the time, but her polite smile had people wondering if their conversation was friendly — or if Jill's just a pro at faking it.

It wasn't until a month later that Jill finally gave The Washington Post the details. The main topic of conversation between her and Trump? Joe Biden. Jill apparently casually let slip that her husband is a bit of a chatterbox — a comment that could double as shade, depending on how you read it.