Jill Biden Accidentally Shades Husband Joe With Spicy Five-Word Response To Trump
Jill Biden finally gave us the lowdown on her surprising chat with Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The interaction, which sent the internet into a meme frenzy, had everyone wondering why Jill, who's no Trump enthusiast, looked so friendly. Trump, of course, couldn't resist turning the moment into a marketing opportunity, joking (or not?) that Jill only entertained him because of his new fragrance line. But in a recent interview, Jill revealed the real story — and managed to throw a little shade at her husband, Joe Biden, while she was at it.
For those who missed it, Jill and Trump shared what some might generously call a "bonding moment" at the event. The encounter was immortalized in a photo where Jill was smiling at Trump, sparking endless speculation of what they may have chatted about. Predictably, Trump took to Truth Social to caption it with "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" and conveniently added a link to his $199 perfume collection, because, well, he's Trump. Jill's camp didn't comment at the time, but her polite smile had people wondering if their conversation was friendly — or if Jill's just a pro at faking it.
It wasn't until a month later that Jill finally gave The Washington Post the details. The main topic of conversation between her and Trump? Joe Biden. Jill apparently casually let slip that her husband is a bit of a chatterbox — a comment that could double as shade, depending on how you read it.
Jill apparently told Trump that Joe was talkative
Apparently, Jill Biden wasn't exactly eager to chat up Donald Trump — it was more about putting the animosity to rest. She aimed for civility, which explains the small talk. "Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions, and it's very important to me that they continue ... What would be the point of nastiness?" she told The Washington Post. Even if Trump has taken every opportunity to drag the Bidens through the mud, Jill chose to be the bigger person and decided to rise above it.
When pressed about what they actually talked about, Jill revealed that Trump mentioned he'd had a grand time chatting with Joe Biden. "I had a good meeting with your husband in the Oval Office," Trump told her, noting that the meeting even stretched on for two hours. And Jill wasn't surprised one bit. "Yes, because you're both talkers," she responded. Even she knows her husband can ramble with the best of them.
And she's got a point — Joe is a certified chatterbox. USA Today even crowned him the "most talkative president," noting his State of the Union record at a whopping 9,191 words, beating out Bill Clinton. Sure, Joe's infamous for his gaffes these days, but if nothing else, the man can talk circles around anyone. So really, was Jill's comment really shade if it was just a hard truth? Eh, probably not.