The following article includes mentions of addiction.

For four years, Jill Biden held one of the most important titles in the country — the first lady of the United States. Before that, she served eight years as second lady of the United States during her husband's vice presidency in the Obama administration. While her husband's political career has been remarkable, Jill's achievements in academia, politics, and philanthropy are equally as impressive. Yet, not even her many successes over the years, nor her status as America's first lady, could shield her from controversial moments and the many hardships of life.

After meeting Joe Biden in 1975 and getting married in 1977, Jill was ushered into a world ridden with lingering grief, the aftermath of a devastating tragedy. Three years prior, Joe Biden had lost his first wife, Neilia, and the couple's youngest child, Naomi, in a car crash. In a 2020 speech, Jill reflected on that time of her life and how she stepped up to help the then-senator and his two young sons with their grief. "I fell in love with a man and two little boys standing in the wreckage of unthinkable loss, mourning a wife and a mother, a daughter and a sister. I never imagined at the age of 26, I would be asking myself, 'How do you make a broken family whole?'" she shared in the speech.

But while they were able to find the will to go on after the horrific tragedy, life did not get easier for the Bidens, specifically Jill. Between testing positive for COVID-19 to her husband's near-death experience, here are tragic details about Jill Biden.